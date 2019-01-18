Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI live: How to watch on your on mobile on Sony Liv, Airtel TV, Jio Tv

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI: The third and final ODI between India and Australia will be played on January 18. India won the second ODI in Adelaide, levelling the three-match series 1-1. The third match will be played starting 7:50 AM IST at the MGC in Melbourne, Australia. The victory will be crucial for India, which lost the first match of the series.

Sony LIV will broadcast third India vs Australia ODI live as Sony has acquired most broadcasting rights for the series. The India vs Australia third ODI match will also be streamed live and people can get live updates, live scores on their mobile phones. Let us take a look at how to live stream the match live on Sony LIV, Airtel TV and Jio TV apps:

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live stream on Sony LIV

Sony LIV app can be downloaded from Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS devices. People can subscribe to Sony LIV, which is the official digital broadcasting partner for the series to catch live updates as well as live match scores and more. The Indian vs Australia 3rd ODI match can also be viewed live on the app.

Sony LIV base pack for 30 days will cost Rs 99, while three months subscription is priced at Rs 149. The service also offers yearly subscription at Rs 499. Then there is Sony’s exclusive Super Sports pack for sports can be subscribed to at a price of Rs 199 for six months.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live stream on Airtel TV

India vs Australia 3rd ODI match will also be live streamed on Airtel TV as well. Airtel TV mobile app can be downloaded for Android and iOS. Airtel TV subscription also bundles access to Star Sports 1 live TV channel free of cost.

Do note that users will need to install Hotstar app on their same mobile device to stream content from Airtel TV app. Subscribers also get the option to watch match previews and reviews as well.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI live stream Jio TV

Jio TV subscribers can also live stream all the matches on the network including India vs Australia 3rd ODI. All Jio Prime members can access Jio’s suite of apps including Jio TV, Jio Music, and more at no additional cost. Non-Prime members can avail yearly Jio Prime membership at Rs 99.