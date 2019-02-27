Toggle Menu Sections
Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Stream: Watch live on your phone via Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Here is how you can watch the second T20 match between India and Australia on your mobile phone using Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV app.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming: How to watch the second T20 match India vs Australia via Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. (Image: AP)

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Streaming Online: India will be taking on Australia during the second T20 match in the Australia tour of India, 2019 series. The match is scheduled to take place on February 27 at 7 pm IST.

The match will be held at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru in India and is the second and final match in the two-match T20 Australia tour of India, 2019 series. Australia won the first T20 match held on February 24 by three wickets.

Australia tour of India, 2019 series will be followed by an India vs Australia ODI series starting March 2. Here’s how you can watch India vs Australia second T20 match live on your smartphone.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match live stream on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star network’s video streaming service Hotstar, has the live stream for the India vs Australia T20 matches, though a paid account is needed to watch these.  Hotstar is available on Android, iOS, website and on Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Hotstar premium subscription options include a base Rs 199 monthly plan, a yearly Rs 999 plan and a Rs 299 sports pack for 360 days. The sports pack only gets viewers access to all the sports events that the company streams on the platform.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match live stream on Airtel TV

Airtel users can also watch the match live via the Airtel TV app, which is available on both Android and iOS. Take note, if you want to watch the match live on the Airtel TV app live, you are required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the device you are trying to watch the match on. However, you don’t require to have a Hotstar premium account.

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 match live stream Jio TV

Reliance Jio users can also watch the match live via the Jio TV app or website. Jio users aren’t required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on their smartphones to watch the match.  Users can watch the match in full HD via the app and can even use the JioPhone, JioPhone 2 to stream the match live.

