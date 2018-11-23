Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch on your mobile

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd T20 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India lost the first T20I against Australia in Melbourne by four runs. The second match of the three-match series will be held on November 23, which is today. The India vs Australia second T20I will begin at 1:20 PM today and the match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne.

The second India vs Australia T20I will be broadcast on Sony LIV as well as Reliance Jio TV and Airtel TV. The India vs Australia second T20I match will also be streamed live. Here is how to get live updates, live scores on your smartphone:

India vs Australia 2nd T20I live stream on Sony LIV

Sony is the official digital broadcasting partner for this T20 series. Users can download the Sony LIV app from Google Play Store for Android or Apple App store for iOS to catch live updates, live match scores and more. Those who have a Sony LIV subscription can watch the match live.

Sony LIV subscription costs Rs 99 a month, Rs 149 a quarter and Rs 499 a year. The membership gives users access to all content on their network including TV series and movies along with sports. Sony’s exclusive Super Sports pack for sports will cost Rs 199 for six months.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I live stream on Airtel TV

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be live streamed on Airtel TV app as well. Airtel TV app can be downloaded on mobile to get live updates from the match. Those who subscribe to Airtel TV also get an option to watch Star Sports 1 live TV channel with no additional cost.

Airtel TV app can be downloaded from Google Play Store from Android and Apple Store for iOS. Users will have the option to watch match previews and reviews as well. However, users need to install Hotstar app on the same device to stream content on Airtel TV app.

India vs Australia 2nd T20I live stream Jio TV

Jio TV is another service that will let users live stream all the matches on the network. India vs Australia 2nd T20I can also be watched live online. Jio TV app provides users to stream live TV channels free of cost. However, the content is limited to Jio Prime subscribers, which costs Rs 99 per year.