Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI live cricket stream: Watch livestream on mobile with these apps

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: The second match of the five-match ODI series between India and Australia under the latter’s tour of India will take place today. India won the first ODI by six wickets, taking the lead of 1-0 in the series.

Advertising

India vs Australia second ODI cricket match will start at 1:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:00 pm. The match will be played at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The ODI series will be the last clash between the two teams before the upcoming World Cup tournament. Here is how you can watch the cricket match live on your smartphone.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI live cricket stream on Jio TV

Reliance Jio users can watch the live cricket match on their smartphones via the Jio TV app. The service is free for users who have signed up for Reliance Jio Prime subscription that costs Rs 99 per year. JioPhone and JioPhone 2 users can also stream the match. Jio has the option of streaming the match in HD resolution as well now. Jio app is on Android and iOS. The JioTV app does not have a desktop version.

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI live cricket stream on Hotstar

Hotstar users can watch the live stream of the cricket match on the Hotstar app and website. However, the live streaming would only be available for Hotstar premium subscribers. There are two main premium membership plans–Rs 199 monthly plan and Rs 999 yearly plan.

There is also a sports pack of Rs 299 with one year validity that will give access to India vs Australia ODI cricket match streaming along with all the sports events that Hotstar streams on its platform.

Advertising

Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI live cricket stream on Airtel TV

Airtel users can watch the live cricket match on their devices via the Airtel TV app. To stream the match, users need to have the Hotstar app on their smartphone. While a Hotstar premium account is not needed for the livestream, users need to use data from the Airtel SIM only.