Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score, Live Cricket Streaming Online: How to watch on your mobile

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India lost the first ODI against Australia in Adelaide by 34 runs. The second match of the three-match series will be held on January 15, which is today. The India vs Australia second ODI started at 8:50 AM IST today and is being played at the Adelaide Oval stadium in Adelaide.

The second India vs Australia ODI will be broadcast on Sony LIV as Sony has mostly acquired the broadcasting rights for the series. The India vs Australia second T20I match will also be streamed live. Here is how to get live updates, live scores on your smartphone:

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream on Sony LIV

Sony is the official digital broadcasting partner for this series. To catch live updates as well as live match scores and more, users can download the Sony LIV app from Google Play Store for Android and Apple App Store for iOS. People who have a Sony LIV subscription can watch the match live.

Sony LIV subscription costs Rs 99 for 30 days, Rs 149 or three years and Rs 499 a year. Under this membership, users can access all content on their network including TV series and movies along with sports. Sony’s exclusive Super Sports pack for sports will cost Rs 199 for six months.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream on Airtel TV

Airtel TV will also live stream the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match as well. The Airtel TV mobile app is available for download from Play Store as well as App Store. Do note that users will need to install Hotstar app on their same mobile device to stream content from Airtel TV app.

Those who subscribe to Airtel TV also get an option to watch Star Sports 1 live TV channel with no additional cost. An option to watch match previews and reviews as well will also be available.

India vs Australia 2nd ODI live stream Jio TV

Another service that will let people live stream all the matches on the network is Jio TV. India vs Australia 2nd ODI can also be watched live online. Jio Prime members can access all content including TV channels free of cost. The Prime membership will cost Rs 99 per year.