Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Stream: How to watch match live on your smartphone

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 1st ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online: India is poised to take on Australia today in the first ODI match of a five-match ODI series being held under the Australia tour of India, 2019. The match will follow the usual 50-50 format and will be taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It will start at 1:30 PM IST with the toss taking place at 1:00 PM IST.

This will be the last series India and Australia will go heads on with each other before the upcoming World Cup tournament. To recall, India and Australia went up against each other in a two T20I match series, which Australia won. This T20I match series was also held under the Australia tour of India, 2019.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI on Hotstar mobile app, website

Star Network has acquired official broadcasting and streaming rights for the India vs Australia ODI series. The company will be streaming all the matches in this series live on its Hotstar streaming app and website.

You can download the app from the Play Store on Android and the App Store on iOS. You can also watch the match live on the company’s official website.

To watch the matches live, you will be required to have a Hotstar premium account. The company offers three kinds of premium memberships to its users costing Rs 199 for a month full membership, Rs 999 for a yearly membership and Rs 299 for the ‘All Sports’ package valid for 360 days.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance Jio will also be streaming the match live on its Jio TV app. However, to watch the match live via the Jio TV app, you need to be a Jio Prime subscriber and have an active tariff plan.

Reliance Jio Prime subscription costs Rs 99 per year and the tariff plan recharge amount depends on you. You will also be required to watch the match live using your Reliance Jio data.

The app is available on KaiOS, iOS and Android. You can also watch the match live on Jio TV’s website by signing in with your Jio credentials. Reliance Jio subscribers do not need to have a Hotstar premium subscription or the app installed on their phones.

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI on Airtel TV mobile app

Lastly, Airtel subscribers can also watch the match live on their smartphones using the company’s Airtel’s TV app. However, they will be required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed the device they are trying to watch the match live on.

Airtel users don’t need to have a Hotstar premium subscription to watch the match live on their smartphones. The Airtel TV app is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store for Airtel subscribers to download.