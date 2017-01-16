How to increase your phone’s battery time; Top 7 tips & tricks for Android and iPhone

Getting a bigger battery phone is not the only solution for your daily low-battery power crisis. While it does help a lot, there are still some simple methods that help reduce battery consumption a little. Here we’ve tried to list a few tricks that will help you increase/ maximise your smartphone’s battery life on an daily basis.

1. Avoid Live Wallpapers, Use Dark Wallpapers/ Themes

You should avoid using live or motion wallpapers and should instead stick to static wallpapers but not the brighter ones. Black backdrop or a dull wallpaper or a darker theme will consumer lesser battery as compared to images with higher brightness or more colours. This is one simple and commonly known trick that helps reduce battery consumption to some extent.

2. Kill Background Apps and Lock Your Screen Orientation

Closing background apps or at least cutting down the ones not in regular use helps battery go further. You can check battery usage information in settings menu, and can decide which app is consuming more resources. Also, locking out the screen orientation disables sensor and saves battery.

3. Get a better cellular operator connection with less network congestion

Poor network connectivity results in higher battery drainage, as your phone keeps searching for signals/ tower. It is one of the reason why your phone might actually get better battery backup in certain areas and terrible in some.

So if you encounter different problems (low network signals, call drops, regular 2G/3G/4G network shift etc.) on your operator’s network then you should figure out a better network operator for your area of operation and it will drastically improve upon your phone’s battery consumption on daily basis.

4. Adjust Screen Brightness

The new-age quality Ambient light sensor works great and do not affect your battery life as much. But If your device’s sensor doesn’t work properly or isn’t as fast to detect change in lighting conditions as it should ideally, then disabling auto brightness would be a good idea. You should disable auto brightness feature on the device and keep screen brightness to minimum possible.

5. Turn Off Location services

Location services nowadays are used by many apps and it keeps consuming good amount of battery in the background. So unless necessary, you should turn off location from phone’s settings to get some extra juice out of the battery.

6. Turn Off Unnecessary Hardware Radios

Most of the phones with NFC chip have it enable by default. So you should check it in the settings menu and keep it disabled. Similarly, if Wi-FI or Bluetooth are not in use then you should keep these off too.

7. Disable Auto Backup and Auto Updates

If your device has Auto Backup and Auto updates on, then it usually starts uploading files to the cloud or starts downloading/ updating apps automatically in the background, whenever gets connected to the internet. Mostly it takes very little processing power. However, this trick will still help you save some battery for the day.