ITR 2019-20 filing online: 4 apps for easy Income Tax Return filing

How to file income tax return online

The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to November 30 from July 31. Those who haven’t filed the return for the financial year 2018-19, you can do so by September 30. Here’s a list of apps on Android and iOS for easy ITR filing online.

ClearTax

ClearTax is one of the most widely used tax apps used in India. It makes the ITR process extremely easy as it allows users fill all details in separate dialogue boxes and upload Form 26AS and Form 16 to facilitate the ITR filing process. All your details will sync with the ClearTax network and will take care of the rest of the process. The user will then simply need to go to the site and check their Income Tax Refund Status, calculate Income Tax for current and next financial year, and also generate rent receipts to claim HRA benefits.

All India ITR

This is a much easier app than ClearTax. It simply reads all of the necessary details required from Form 16 and other documents that a user uploads on their server. After reading all of the necessary details, the app simply fulfills the ITR process and starts the process for the return. If the system is not able to gather the necessary data from the documents, a tax expert joins the user and asks the details. The app also allows users to calculate income tax/HRA and also allows the generation of rent receipts.

Also Read: Coronavirus: Income Tax Employees Federation asks CBDT for longer window to process tax returns

Also Read: When is the last date to file ITR for 2019-20 financial year

H&R Block

Just like the other apps on this list, H&R Block’s MyBlock app also lets users file income tax return. Just like All India ITR, if the user’s ITR is too complex, it assigns a tax expert to help the user through the process. It also lets its users upload their tax documents online and check the status of their e-filing of the tax return.

Also Read: The new income tax regime, Coronavirus update and facial recognition for polls

Tax Smile

Unlike other apps, Tax Smile provides users with intuitive questions, which are based on in-depth tax law details. The app calculates tax details like the due date and amount and provides users with post-filing support.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.