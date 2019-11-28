Google Maps tips and tricks: What is Incognito mode and how to turn it on

Amidst growing concerns of online behaviour tagging, Google added new options for the users to better control their activity including the feature to automatically delete location history, searches, and more. Among the new privacy improvements, Google included a new Incognito Mode for Maps, which prevents the company from saving your Maps Activity to your Google Account.

Advertising

In 2008, Google introduced the Incognito Mode for the Chrome browser for the very first time. Earlier this year in 2019, it released the mode for YouTube and extended it to Maps in October 2019. The feature is being rolled out to Android and iOS will get it soon.

Turn on/off the Incognito Mode on Google Maps

The Incognito Mode can be turned on or turned off by following two steps. Tap or click on the profile picture at the top right corner and tap/click on the “Turn on/off Incognito Mode”.

Incognito Mode in Maps: What it does

When the Incognito Mode is on, Google Maps will not save the browsing or search history in the user’s account. The location history will not get updated when the person travels to another region and location sharing will also be turned off. Thus, the Maps activity remains unaffected by what the user does in the Incognito Mode.

Advertising

It is basically like using Incognito Mode in Chrome where your browsing doesn’t affect your Google Account data. However, since the activity remains turned off the user, the personalisation on Maps also stops to functions. Notably, Google warns that turning on Incognito mode in Maps “does not affect how your activity is used or saved by internet providers, other apps, voice search, and other Google services”.

In Incognito Mode, the features that work on activity will also seize to function including the ‘Commute’ tab that instantly gives you direction to your home or office as well as the ‘For You’ tab that serves personalised feed of places to explore on Maps. If you have starred or made a list of places, it will not feature in the Incognito Mode.

Google Maps will also not send notifications and messages in Incognito Mode. The search completion suggestions will be turned off as well as Contributions, offline maps, and media integration.