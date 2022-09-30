scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

IMC 2022: Vodafone Idea set to demonstrate 5G-powered cloud gaming

Vodafone Idea is set to launch and demo its new cloud 5G-powered gaming capabilities at IMC 2022.

vodafone idea, 5g india, vi 5g,Cloud Gaming allows lower-end devices to enjoy games without it taking a toll on their phone's resources. (Image Source: Vodafone Idea)

India is close to getting its first taste of 5G for the masses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce 5G network services in the country on October 1 during the sixth edition of the IMC (Indian Mobile Congress) event. Now, Indian telecom player Vodafone Idea has announced that it will also launch and demo its new cloud gaming capabilities at the event.

Cloud gaming is expected to be one of the many use-cases that are set to become popular after a mass 5G adoption. To bring the tech to its customers, Vodafone Idea will be partnering with Paris-based gaming tech company CareGame.

Vodafone’s cloud gaming experience will enable players to ‘stream’ games on their devices, eliminating the need for high-end hardware or downloads and wait-times. It is also set to support both Android devices and iOS devices.

Also Read |Google Stadia to shut down: What does this mean for cloud gaming?

“The online gaming industry is among the fastest growing entertainment segments in India and with the advent of 5G it is expected to grow many folds. Mobile gaming is a key agenda for us to drive engagement with our consumers,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising itPremium
How RBI has cut the growth forecast by raising it
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...Premium
Shashi Tharoor: ‘I don’t think everyone who voted BJP in 2014...
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?

“We have been constantly expanding our Gaming portfolio and this partnership with CareGame will bring India’s first Mobile Cloud Gaming service on Vi 5G for our users to get an ultimate gaming experience at IMC 2022,” Khosla adds.

Ahead of the inauguration, telecom players Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are also expected to soon launch 5G services in metro cities with new plans.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 04:53:20 pm
Next Story

Delhi: Applications for EWS, specially-abled students to begin from October 3

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement