IMC 2022: Vodafone Idea set to demonstrate 5G-powered cloud gaming

India is close to getting its first taste of 5G for the masses. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to announce 5G network services in the country on October 1 during the sixth edition of the IMC (Indian Mobile Congress) event. Now, Indian telecom player Vodafone Idea has announced that it will also launch and demo its new cloud gaming capabilities at the event.

Cloud gaming is expected to be one of the many use-cases that are set to become popular after a mass 5G adoption. To bring the tech to its customers, Vodafone Idea will be partnering with Paris-based gaming tech company CareGame.

Vodafone’s cloud gaming experience will enable players to ‘stream’ games on their devices, eliminating the need for high-end hardware or downloads and wait-times. It is also set to support both Android devices and iOS devices.

“The online gaming industry is among the fastest growing entertainment segments in India and with the advent of 5G it is expected to grow many folds. Mobile gaming is a key agenda for us to drive engagement with our consumers,” Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vodafone Idea, said

“We have been constantly expanding our Gaming portfolio and this partnership with CareGame will bring India’s first Mobile Cloud Gaming service on Vi 5G for our users to get an ultimate gaming experience at IMC 2022,” Khosla adds.

Ahead of the inauguration, telecom players Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are also expected to soon launch 5G services in metro cities with new plans.