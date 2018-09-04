Huawei two-day sale on Amazon India: Discounts and offers on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3i

The Huawei P20 Pro usually priced at Rs 64,999 will be available for Rs 59,999 for all consumers during the sale. The Huawei P20 Pro usually priced at Rs 64,999 will be available for Rs 59,999 for all consumers during the sale.

Huawei India is holding a two-day sale on Amazon India, where the company is offering consumers discounts on a number of its devices. The company will be running the ‘Huawei Smartphone Deals’ sale from September 4 to September 5. During the sale, the company will offer instant discounts, EMI options and cashback deals on the Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei Nova 3 and Huawei Nova 3i.

The Huawei P20 Pro usually priced at Rs 64,999 will be available for Rs 59,999 for all consumers during the sale. SBI Bank credit card holders will get an instant 5 per cent discount on making the purchase with the card. Amazon will also be offering customers an option of no cost EMI for up to 12 months.

On the Huawei P20 Lite originally sold for Rs 19,999, the company will be offering customers a discount of Rs 2,000 bringing the cost down to Rs 17,999. SBI bank credit holders will get an additional 5 per cent instant discount. The no cost EMI options on this device are listed for up to nine months. Having said that, we would still not recommend the device wholeheartedly, courtesy of its two cousins primarily. The Honor 9N with more or less similar specifications and design can be purchased for a lot lesser at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Conversely, the much more powerful Honor Play can be purchased for a couple of thousands more at Rs 19,999. It is powered by the flagship Kirin 970 chipset, and better suited for high-end gaming and other power hungry tasks.

Also Read: IFA 2018: Huawei AI Cube speaker with built-in Alexa, integrated 4G hotspot announced

Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i were recently launched in India for Rs 34,999 and 20,990 respectively. The company isn’t offering any discount on the Nova 3. However, the Nova 3i gets a discount of Rs 500 bringing the price of the device down to Rs 20,490. Both the devices are eligible for the SBI Bank credit card instant discount offer of 5 per cent. They also come with the no-cost EMI offer up to 12 months for the Nova 3, and up to nine months for Nova 3i. Additionally, the company is also offering an exchange discount of Rs 4,000 on the Nova 3.

Also Read: Huawei P30 series to launch next year, confirms CEO Richard Yu

Reliance Jio customers are eligible for an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 in terms of recharge vouchers, 100GB of additional 4G data, and partner vouchers worth Rs 3,300.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd