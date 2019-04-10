Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Comparison

Huawei recently launched its flagship smartphone, dubbed P30 Pro alongside an affordable P30 Lite variant in India. The device goes head-on with Apple’s iPhone XS Max, which was launched last year, and Samsung’s recently launched flagship, the Galaxy S10+.

Considering that the highest variants of the Galaxy S10 Plus and iPhone XS Max both cross the one lakh mark, the Huawei P30 Pro seems like a good choice in terms of price, considering it packs a camera with 50X digital zoom and 5X optical zoom. Let’s find out how the P30 Pro fares against Apple’s iPhone XS Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus in terms of specifications.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Prices, India availability

Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB internal storage variant available in India. It will be made available to customers via Amazon’s official website and Croma stores. The device will be made available for Amazon Prime members to purchase starting April 15, whereas for non-Prime members, the device will be made available starting April 16.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is available in three RAM/internal storage configurations in India – 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/512GB storage and 12GB RAM/1TB storage priced at Rs 73,900, Rs 91,900 and Rs 1,17,900, respectively. The device is currently available on Flipkart and the Samsung store. It is available in prism white, black, green, blue, canary yellow and flamingo pink colour options.

Apple iPhone XS Max is available across India via offline and online platforms. It is available in space grey, gold and silver colour options. The phone starts at Rs 1,09,900 for 64GB storage option. The 256GB and 512GB options are available at Rs 1,24,900 and Rs 1,38,000, respectively.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Display, Design

Huawei P30 Pro sports a glass and metal sandwich design with a gradient colour back panel. On the front, it features a waterdrop-style notch, where the company has integrated the 32MP selfie camera. The device sports a 6.47-inch OLED display with curved edges.

On the back, the company has added a quad-camera setup, which consists of a 40MP primary sensor, 20MP ultrawide sensor, an 8MP sensor and a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor. Huawei just like the Mate 20 Pro has added an in-display fingerprint scanner in the P30 Pro.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus also sports a glass and metal sandwich design. The device uses a new 6.4-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED Infinity O display with Quad HD+ resolution. The device uses an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and comes with an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

Apple iPhone XS Max sports a 6.5-inch all-screen OLED True Tone HDR display with a resolution of 2688×1242 pixels. It sports a long type rectangular notch on top, which consists of an array of sensors. The device consists of a dual camera setup on the back aligned vertically on the left side.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Processor, RAM, Storage

Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with an ARM Mali-G76 GPU. The device will be available with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB via the company’s own Nano Memory card.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is available in two processor variants – Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor for the US market and the Exynos 9820 processor variant for the rest of the world. The device comes with 8GB/12GB of RAM paired with 128GB, 512GB and 1TB of internal storage expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card.

Apple iPhone XS Max is powered by the company’s latest A12 Bionic processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Cameras

Huawei P30 Pro sports a quad camera setup on the back, consisting of a 40MP SuperSpectrum wide-angle, f/1.6, OIS primary sensor, a 20MP ultra wide-angle, f/2.2 sensor, an 8MP telephoto, f/3.4, OIS sensor and a ToF sensor. The device also features laser autofocus, phase detection autofocus, contrast-based autofocus and Huawei’s AI-based image stabilisation.

P30 Pro offers its users 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, which is not something that the rivals can offer. On the front, it features a 32MP selfie camera integrated into the waterdrop style notch with an f/2.0 aperture and support for AI HDR+.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP telephoto sensor with PDAF, OIS, f/2.4 aperture, a 12MP wide-angle Dual Pixel AF OIS camera with f/1.5 and f/2.4 dual aperture and a 16MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The device supports 0.5x to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom. On the front, the Galaxy S10 Plus features a dual camera setup, consisting of a 10MP dual pixel sensor paired with an 8MP RGB sensor.

Apple iPhone XS Max sports a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 12MP wide-angle, f/1.8 aperture primary sensor and a secondary 12MP telephoto, f/2.4 aperture sensor. Both the sensors support OIS and can shoot videos in 4K video resolution. On the front, there is a 7MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for taking selfies.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Battery

Huawei P30 Pro is backed by a 4,200mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s 15W Wireless Quick Charge technology. The device can also be used as a wireless charger for other devices as it supports reverse wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with reverse wireless charging as well. It is backed by a 4,100mAh battery with support for fast charging on both wired and wireless options.

Apple doesn’t reveal the battery capacities of their smartphones so we cannot compare that side to side. However, the company did say that the device will last up to 1.5 hours longer compared to the iPhone X. The device comes with support for 18W fast charging.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus vs Apple iPhone XS Max: Connectivity, OS

Huawei P30 Pro runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with its own EMUI 9.1 skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, NFC and Dual-Band GPS.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus just like the P30 Pro runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system. However, it has its own One UI skin on top. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth v 5.0, ANT+, USB Type-C, NFC, along with GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, BeiDou.

Apple iPhone XS Max runs on the company’s own iOS 12 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, 802.11ac, MIMO, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.