P30 Pro vs Reno 10x Zoom: Here’s how Huawei’s flagship match up to Oppo’s best

Huawei recently launched the flagship P30 Pro with a periscope style zoom lens, and Oppo soon followed with the Reno 10x Zoom. Both these phones have optical zoom capabilities and feature the flagship grade processor. However, the two devices differ a lot in terms of raw specifications, price, and features.

While the Huawei P30 Pro was launched in India soon after its global debut in Paris, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has been launched only in China. In this piece, we will be comparing the two phones on the basis of specifications, price, and features.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Camera

Huawei P30 Pro has four Leica certified cameras on the back, while Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a triple rear camera setup. The main camera on the Huawei P30 Pro is a 27mm wide 40MP (f/1.6) SuperSpectrum lens with PDAF (phase detection autofocus), and OIS (optical image stabilisation). The main camera on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with f/1.7 aperture, PDAF, and OIS support.

The ultrawide lens on the P30 Pro is a 20MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture and PDAF whereas on the Opop Reno 10x Zoom, the ultrawide lens is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture without PDAF.

The periscope style lens on the Huawei P30 Pro is an 8MP (f/3.4) telephoto sensor with PDAF and OIS that provides 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and up to 50x digital zoom. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope lens with PDAF and OIS that provides 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom.

The extra fourth camera lens on the Huawei P30 Pro is a Time of Flight (ToF) 3D sensor which is absent on the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom. The Huawei P30 Pro uses an RYYB sensor instead of an RGGB sensor (which replaces green light with yellow in the Red Green Blue paradigma). The RYYB sensor gives P30 Pro an improved performance in low light situations (read our detailed camera review of Huawei P30 Pro).

Coming to the front camera, Huawei P30 Pro features a 32MP (f/2.0) wide lens placed in the notch and the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 16MP (f/2.0) wide lens placed in a shark-fin shaped pop-up mechanism.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Price

Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990 for the lone 8GB RAM+256GB storage model in India. It went on sale in the country starting April 15 via Amazon India website. The device was launched in Paris in three RAM/internal storage variants- 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 8GB/512GB priced at Euro 999 (approximately Rs 77,819), Euro 1,099 (approximately Rs 85,609) and Euro 1,249 (approximately Rs 97,294), respectively.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Yuan 3,999 (approx Rs 41,000) for 6GB/128GB storage model, Yuan 4,499 (approx Rs 46,000) for 6GB/256GB model, and Yuan 4,799 (approx Rs 49,500) for 8GB/256GB model.

Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Design, display, processor, software, battery

The Huawei P30 Pro has a waterdrop-style notch on top and the display is curved at the sides. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a shark-fin shaped popup selfie camera with a full-screen display.

Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED display with a notch on top supporting the HDR10 technology and DCI-P3 coverage, while the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom has a 6.6-inch AMOLED full-screen display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Both the screens have FHD+ resolution (2340×1080 pixels), 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Huawei P30 Pro is powered by 7nm HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor paired with Mali-G76 MP10 GPU, whereas the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is powered by 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

The P30 Pro runs Android 9 Pie based EMUI 9.1, while the Reno 10x Zoom runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6. Both the phones lack a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The P30 Pro has a 4,200mAh battery with support for 40W wired fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging. It also supports reverse wireless charging. The Reno 10x Zoom has 4,065mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC flash charge. However, it does not support wireless charging or reverse wireless charging.