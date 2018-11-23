Realme U1, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Oppo A7 and more: Top mobiles to expect in November 2018

Several smartphone makers are gearing up to launch their devices in India towards the end of November. These include Huawei, which will unveil its flagship Mate 20 Pro on November 27 as well as Realme, which will launch Realme U1 a day after. In addition, the price of Oppo A7 is also expected to be made official this month. The smartphone has been announced in India, though the company is yet to reveal its price. Let us take a look all the smartphone launches in November in India and the list includes Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Realme U1 as well as Oppo A7:

Advertising

Huawei Mate 20 Pro India launch on November 27: Expected price, specifications, and features

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that was launched in London last month alongside Mate 20, Mate 20X as well as Mate 20 RS smartphones. Huawei Mate 20 Pro will likely be exclusive to Amazon in India and the e-commerce site has already put out ‘Notify me’ page for the phone.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro is priced at EUR 1049, which is around Rs 89,310 on conversion. Expect India pricing to be around the same as it will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9. The phone is expected to be available in five color options: Emerald Green, Midnight Blue, Twilight, Pink Gold, and Black.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro has triple rear cameras and is powered by 5G-ready 7nm Kirin 980 processor. The display is 6.39-inch curved OLED, 2K+ with a resolution of 3120×1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It sports an in-display fingerprint sensor, where the fingerprint scanner is under the display. Another authentication method is face unlock and Mate 20 Pro uses 3D facial recognition system to unlock the device.

Advertising

Huawei Mate 20 Pro features Leica-branded triple camera setup, a combination of a 40MP wide-angle 27mm lens with f/1.8 aperture, 20MP ultra-wide angle 16mm camera with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP 3x telephoto 80mm lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS. The front camera on the Mate 20 Pro is a 24MP with f/2.0 aperture. The handset runs on the company’s latest EMUI 9, based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The phone is powered by the Kirin 980 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It comes with a new nanoSD card format for expandable storage. The battery is a 4200mAh one with a 40W Huawei SuperCharge charger. The wireless charging pad is embedded into the back of the Mate 20 Pro, allowing users to charge any device that supports wireless charging.

Realme U1 India launch on November 28: Expected price, specifications, and features

Realme U1 India launch is set for November 28 and the company has sent out media invites for an event in Delhi. The phone will a part of the company’s new U-series and is expected to be a selfie-centric smartphone pitted against Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Realme U1 will be Amazon exclusive and users can sign up on the site’s ‘Notify me’ page to get notified when the phone becomes available. Specifications, as well as a retail box of Realme U1, have been leaked online, while official teasers position the phone as “India’s Selfie Pro”.

Going by the leaked specifications, the mid-range phone is expected to cost around Rs 16,000. Of course, the pricing is not official and Realme could go more aggressive with the India price given tough competition from Xiaomi.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth was previously spotted using the upcoming Realme U1 at recently held Exhibit Tech Awards 2018 held in Mumbai, as per a 91mobiles report. The phone could sport a horizontally stacked dual-rear camera setup, as well as a glass-like back. Realme U1 is expected to be available in a new gold colour option and it will have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In terms of specifications, Realme U1 could be powered by the Helio P70 processor. The phone is expected to have a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, 4GB RAM and a 4,230mAh battery.

Oppo A7 India launch: Expected price, specifications, and features

Oppo A7 has been announced in India, though the official price is awaited. The phone is listed on Oppo India’s official site with ‘Buy Now’ option that takes users to Amazon where the phone is “Currently unavailable”. The mid-end smartphone comes with a waterdrop-style notched display, dual rear cameras, and the Snapdragon 450 processor.

In terms of pricing, the phone could cost around Rs 15,000 and will compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme U1. Oppo A7 will be available in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold colour options.

Oppo A7 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and a screen resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It features 13MP+2MP cameras at the back, while the front cameras 16MP sensor.

Advertising

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB or 4GB of RAM options and 32GB ROM. It supports a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB. Oppo A7 is backed by a 4,230mAH battery. The phone runs on ColorOS 5.2, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.