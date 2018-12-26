Huawei, Honor offer discounts on P20 Pro, Nova 3i, Honor 9N and more

Huawei and Honor are offering discounts on Amazon and Flipkart, respectively. During the limited time period, Huawei will be offering its customers discounts of up to Rs 15,000 on its Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 lite, Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i smartphones. Whereas, Honor will be offering its customers discounts of up to Rs 3,000 on its Honor 9N, Honor 7A, Honor 7S, Honor 9 Lite, and Honor 9i smartphones.

The ‘Huawei Holiday Sale’ will run till January 8 exclusively on Amazon India. During the sale consumers purchasing the devices with HDFC bank debit/credit cards will get 10 per cent/5 per cent instant discount, respectively on EMI transactions. additionally, the company is offering No-cost EMI schemes to users purchasing the devices with select debit/credit cards.

Huawei P20 Lite will be available for Rs 14,999, which usually sells at Rs 19,999. The Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i, both of which usually sell for Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990, respectively are available for Rs 29,999 and Rs 16,990, respectively. Lastly, the Huawei P20 Pro is currently available at Rs 54,999 after a discount of Rs 5,000. It recently received a price cut from Rs 64,999 to Rs 59,999.

Honor will be running its sale exclusively on Flipkart till December 29, dubbed ‘Honor Days Sale’. During the sale, the company will be offering its Honor 9N smartphone at a discount of Rs 3,000, effectively bringing the cost of the 3GB RAM variant to Rs 8,999 and the 4GB RAM variant to Rs 10,999. The Honor 7A which usually sells for Rs 8,999 is available at Rs 7,499. Both the Honor 7S and Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM variant have got Rs 1,000 discount and will be available at Rs 5,999 and Rs 9,999, respectively. Lastly, Honor 9i has got a discount of Rs 3,000 and is available at Rs 11,999.