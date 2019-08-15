HTC Wildfire X top 5 alternatives: Redmi Note 7S, Realme 2 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M20 and more

HTC has re-entered the Indian market with its new Wildfire X smartphone. This time along the company is making its comeback through China-based InOne Technology, which has licensed the brand for selling its devices in India. We have seen many other brands like Nokia and Blackberry being revived like this in the past. You can read the full specifications of the new HTC Wildfire X by clicking here.

The new HTC Wildfire X will is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will go on sale starting August 22 exclusively on Flipkart. Key features of the device include a 6.22-inch HD+ display and triple rear cameras. If you are looking to purchase a smartphone in this price range, but do not want to get the Wildfire X to first see if the company sticks in India or not, here are a few good options that you might want to take a look at:

Redmi Note 7S

Redmi Note 7S currently sells at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The device comes packed in a glass body and has a 6.3-inch dot-notch full HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology. The rear camera is 48MP + 5MP dual rear camera with PDAF, EIS and AI Portrait Mode. On the front, it sports a 13MP sensor for taking selfies. You can get to know more about Redmi Note 7S’s performance in real life by reading our review.

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro is a bit old, however, it is no slacker. At the moment the device is available on Flipkart at Rs 10,490 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant and Rs 12,490 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant. In our review, we found that the Realme 2 Pro has amazing camera performance and performance.

Realme 2 Pro sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display with 2340 X 1080 resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor just like the Redmi Note 7S. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.

The phone has a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP main sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera of the device is a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung’s new Galaxy M series smartphones are targetted towards the youth and come with decent specifications. The Samsung Galaxy M20 is quite appealing in terms of looks and performs decently according to our review. It is currently available at Rs 9,990 and Rs 11,990 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage and 4GB RAM/64GB storage variants, respectively.

Coming to specifications, the Samsung Galaxy M20 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 octa-core processor. The device runs Android 9.0 based OneUI and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of camera specifications, it features a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it sports an 8MP sensor for taking selfies.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

When Asus launched the first Zenfone Max Pro M1, it was an instant hit thanks to its good performance and overall build. The company has managed to maintain the momentum with its Zenfone Max Pro M2, which is currently available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. In our review, we found that the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 performs extremely well and that it can handle all the tasks you throw its way with ease.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.26-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2280×1080 with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

It sports dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front, it has a 13MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor Play

Honor Play is one of the oldest smartphones on this list, however, it is still able to knock a lot of competitors in a similar price range out. The device was originally launched around Rs 15,000 and was focused at mobile gamers. However, it is now available at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant. The device according to our review performs really well and we called it a premium smartphone at a mid-range price.

The Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ notched display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. It is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor paired with Mali-G72 GPU and built-in NPU (neural processor unit). The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.0 skin on top and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

The company offers users with a dual-rear camera setup on the Honor Play carrying a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.