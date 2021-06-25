HP to Asus to Dell: Check out list of laptops that will support Windows 11

Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11, but the new OS will be coming later this year. Ahead of its release, brands like HP, Asus, and Dell have confirmed the names of the laptop or PCs that will support Windows 11. Realme has also hinted that its upcoming laptop will ship with Windows 11 out of the box. Read on to know more about the list of laptops that will get the new Windows OS.

Asus laptops with Windows 11

Unlike HP and Dell, Asus has already published a list of the devices that will be getting Windows 11. Users will be able to install Windows 11 when the free upgrade rolls out later this year. We have mentioned most of the laptops from Asus, but you can check the full list here.

“Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space for pursuing your passions, delivering fresh experiences on revered ASUS products — from ultralight Zenbook laptops to powerful ExpertCenter desktops. The upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device. Certain features require specific hardware,” Asus said.

The full list of Asus PCs getting Windows 11 is below:

ProArt Studiobook One

ProArt Studiobook Pro X

ProArt Studiobook Pro 15

ProArt Studiobook Pro 17

Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED

Zenbook Pro Duo

Zenbook Pro 14

Zenbook Pro 15

Zenbook 3 Deluxe

Zenbook S

Zenbook S13

Zenbook Flip S

Zenbook Flip 13

Zenbook Flip 14

Zenbook Flip 15

Zenbook Flip 15 OLED

Zenbook UX310

Zenbook UX311

Zenbook 13 OLED

Zenbook 13

Zenbook UX410

Zenbook 14

Zenbook 14 Ultralight

Zenbook Duo

Zenbook Duo 14

Zenbook 15

Vivobook Pro 15

Vivobook S13

Vivobook S14

Vivobook S15

Vivobook Flip 12

Vivobook Flip 14

Vivobook Flip 15

Vivobook 14

Vivobook 15

HP laptops with Windows 11

HP has confirmed that the products that are already shipping in the laptop, desktop and workstation categories are Windows 11 ready. The company will also be adding the badge for Windows 11 compatibility now. This will make it easier for users to buy a PC or laptop that will get the new Windows 11 upgrade later this year.

The laptops that fall under HP Spectre, HP ENVY, and HP Pavilion categories will get the new Windows OS. These include HP Spectre x360 14, HP ENVY x360 15, and the HP Pavilion All-in-One. The new HP OMEN and HP Victus portfolios are also compatible with Windows 11. These categories include OMEN 16, Victus by HP 16, and the OMEN 30L Desktop. HP also mentioned that select SKUs from the HP Elite and HP Pro portfolios, including the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, also support Windows 11.

Dell laptops with Windows 11

Dell hasn’t yet revealed the list of devices that are compatible with Windows 11, but has revealed that that most of the laptops will receive the new OS. These include Dell XPS 13, Dell Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, and Dell Latitude 9420.

“Customers can continue buying PC’s from Dell today with confidence. All Windows-based Dell PCs on Dell.com meet the Windows 11 system requirements and will be eligible for a free upgrade after it is available,” Dell said.

Note: The brands have mentioned that most of their PCs or laptops will get Windows 11. If you want to know if your laptop will support Windows 11, then try the below-mentioned method.

How to quickly check if your PC will get Windows 11?

Users just need to download the “PC Health Check app” from the company’s official website. You can use this app to see if your current PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11. Once you download this app, complete the installation process and click on the “Check Now” button to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11.

If so, you can get a free upgrade when it rolls out. The app will also inform you when the Windows 11 update is ready to install.