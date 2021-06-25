HP to Asus to Dell: Check out list of laptops that will support Windows 11

June 25, 2021 2:50:33 pm
Microsoft has officially announced Windows 11, but the new OS will be coming later this year. Ahead of its release, brands like HP, Asus, and Dell have confirmed the names of the laptop or PCs that will support Windows 11. Realme has also hinted that its upcoming laptop will ship with Windows 11 out of the box. Read on to know more about the list of laptops that will get the new Windows OS.
Asus laptops with Windows 11
Unlike HP and Dell, Asus has already published a list of the devices that will be getting Windows 11. Users will be able to install Windows 11 when the free upgrade rolls out later this year. We have mentioned most of the laptops from Asus, but you can check the full list here.
“Windows 11 provides a calm and creative space for pursuing your passions, delivering fresh experiences on revered ASUS products — from ultralight Zenbook laptops to powerful ExpertCenter desktops. The upgrade rollout plan is being finalized and is scheduled to begin late in 2021 and continue into 2022. Specific timing will vary by device. Certain features require specific hardware,” Asus said.
The full list of Asus PCs getting Windows 11 is below:
ProArt Studiobook One
ProArt Studiobook Pro X
ProArt Studiobook Pro 15
ProArt Studiobook Pro 17
Zenbook Pro Duo 15 OLED
Zenbook Pro Duo
Zenbook Pro 14
Zenbook Pro 15
Zenbook 3 Deluxe
Zenbook S
Zenbook S13
Zenbook Flip S
Zenbook Flip 13
Zenbook Flip 14
Zenbook Flip 15
Zenbook Flip 15 OLED
Zenbook UX310
Zenbook UX311
Zenbook 13 OLED
Zenbook 13
Zenbook UX410
Zenbook 14
Zenbook 14 Ultralight
Zenbook Duo
Zenbook Duo 14
Zenbook 15
Vivobook Pro 15
Vivobook S13
Vivobook S14
Vivobook S15
Vivobook Flip 12
Vivobook Flip 14
Vivobook Flip 15
Vivobook 14
Vivobook 15
HP laptops with Windows 11
HP has confirmed that the products that are already shipping in the laptop, desktop and workstation categories are Windows 11 ready. The company will also be adding the badge for Windows 11 compatibility now. This will make it easier for users to buy a PC or laptop that will get the new Windows 11 upgrade later this year.
The laptops that fall under HP Spectre, HP ENVY, and HP Pavilion categories will get the new Windows OS. These include HP Spectre x360 14, HP ENVY x360 15, and the HP Pavilion All-in-One. The new HP OMEN and HP Victus portfolios are also compatible with Windows 11. These categories include OMEN 16, Victus by HP 16, and the OMEN 30L Desktop. HP also mentioned that select SKUs from the HP Elite and HP Pro portfolios, including the HP Elite Dragonfly G2, also support Windows 11.
Dell laptops with Windows 11
Dell hasn’t yet revealed the list of devices that are compatible with Windows 11, but has revealed that that most of the laptops will receive the new OS. These include Dell XPS 13, Dell Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5, and Dell Latitude 9420.
“Customers can continue buying PC’s from Dell today with confidence. All Windows-based Dell PCs on Dell.com meet the Windows 11 system requirements and will be eligible for a free upgrade after it is available,” Dell said.
Note: The brands have mentioned that most of their PCs or laptops will get Windows 11. If you want to know if your laptop will support Windows 11, then try the below-mentioned method.
How to quickly check if your PC will get Windows 11?
Users just need to download the “PC Health Check app” from the company’s official website. You can use this app to see if your current PC meets the requirements to run Windows 11. Once you download this app, complete the installation process and click on the “Check Now” button to check if your PC is compatible with Windows 11.
If so, you can get a free upgrade when it rolls out. The app will also inform you when the Windows 11 update is ready to install.
