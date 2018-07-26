How to write emails faster using Gmail’s AI-powered Smart Compose feature

Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gmail’s Smart Compose feature will smartly understand the subject and recommend phrases you may want to type. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gmail’s Smart Compose feature will smartly understand the subject and recommend phrases you may want to type.

How to use Smart Compose in Gmail: Who doesn’t like to type emails faster? I am guessing the answer maybe everybody. Writing emails faster would be so much fun, and for some of us it could mean getting our work done faster. But there has to be a proper tool to help you write faster and better emails in the first place. For those who do not know, Gmail has a feature in place called Smart Compose.

What is the Gmail Smart Compose feature all about?

The Gmail Smart Compose feature will let you autocomplete email content as you type. Thanks to Artificial Intelligence (AI), Gmail will smartly understand the subject and recommend phrases you may want to type. This way, composing email will be comparatively faster than ever before.

How to enable Smart Compose in Gmail?

Gmail’s Smart Compose feature is yet to witness a final, public rollout. For now, it’s open for experimental access within new, redesigned Gmail. So, if you haven’t already shifted to a new, redesigned Gmail interface, here is how you can do it.

Also Read: Five interesting things that new Gmail allows you to do

Step 1: Go to Gmail and log into your Google account. At the top right corner, click the gear icon and go to Settings.

Step 2: Under the general tab, you will find an option called Experimental access. Check the box, scroll down to the end and click ‘Save Changes.’

To accept suggestions offered by Smart Compose, you have to press the ‘Tab’ button To accept suggestions offered by Smart Compose, you have to press the ‘Tab’ button

Step 3: Go to General settings by following the step 1.

Step 4: Under the General tab, find an option called Smart Compose. Select Writing suggestions on > Hit ‘Save Changes’ at the bottom.

Try Gmail’s Smart Compose feature

Now that you have successfully enabled Smart Compose feature in Gmail, go to your mailbox. Click on the Compose button at the left-hand side of your screen to start writing a new email. Enter the email address of your recipient in To, write Subject. In the body, as you move a cursor to the first line, you will get a suggestion.

As seen in the screenshot, Smart Compose suggested me to start writing by greeting the recipient, which is a good practice. To accept the suggestions offered by Smart Compose, you have to press the ‘Tab’ button. Do remember that this feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Thanks to AI and machine learning, Smart Compose can learn your writing habits and suggest you phrases you might want to type accordingly. Currently, Smart Compose is the only feature available within the new Gmail on an experimental basis.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd