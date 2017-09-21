How to win free Xiaomi F-codes, discount coupons & accessories this Diwali

Xiaomi, as part of its Diwali offer, is offering users a chance to win free F-codes, discount coupons, accessories, etc. by participating in its latest ‘Diya Hunt’ challenge. The challenge has been live on Mi.com and Mi Store India android app and will run until September 29 midnight.

How to play Xiaomi Diya Hunt challenge

Xiaomi India has hosted a dedicated challenge page on its website. So, users first need to go to http://event.mi.com/in/game2017/diyahunt to participate in the challenge and then click on the option ‘play now.’ Users will then be asked to sign into their Mi account. Users get three chances to get random Diyas every day at 10 am during. All Diyas are allotted randomly by the system.

Upon participating in the challenge ourselves, we won a free coupon worth Rs 50. Users need to follow the on-screen instructions and boost their chances of winning more coupons and freebies. These coupons can be redeemed while purchasing Mi accessories. The Rs 50 coupon that we won can be redeemed against the accessories with a minimum transaction of Rs 600.

It also allows users you to add up to one random Diya to their existing set of Diyas or in an empty slot by sharing the challenge on Facebook or Twitter every day. Upon every successful sharing and the link being visited and joined by a new user, one Diya will be added. This way, users can stand a chance to win free accessory discount coupons worth Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500, in addition to F-Codes, Mi accessories, and smartphones.

What users need to know

Xiaomi has made it clear on its website that discount coupons will be valid and redeemable between 10:00 AM on 27 Sep 2017 to 11:59 PM on 29 Sep 2017 and all unused discount coupons shall expire after that. All discount coupons will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Discount coupons are redeemable only against accessories on the app.

Xiaomi allows discount coupons worth Rs 50 and Rs 100 to redeem against both pre-paid and COD orders whereas those worth Rs 200 and Rs 500 can be redeemed only against on pre-paid orders. Minimum transaction value to apply Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 200 coupon is Rs 600 whereas minimum transaction value to apply Rs 500 coupon is Rs 1000. Not to forget, discount coupons are app-only.

List of Xiaomi products that can be purchased against F-Codes: