How to watch YouTube videos privately in incognito mode on Android smartphones

Deleting YouTube search history and watch activity is not an easy job. Unlike Facebook search history, deleting YouTube search history is a manual task. Users have to manually delete each query from the search box. Similarly, you get video suggestions on a home tab based on your watch activity, which is something you may or may not appreciate all the time.

YouTube has added a new private-browsing feature to its Android app, allowing users to watch videos without having their watch and search history recorded on the app. Just like Google Chrome, YouTube for Android offers an incognito mode under account settings. Here is how to watch YouTube videos in incognito mode on your Android smartphone.

How to enable incognito mode in YouTube app

Step 1: First and foremost, make sure you have the latest, updated version of the YouTube app installed on your Android phone. Go to Google Play Store and check if your YouTube is updated to the latest version. If not, download the update.

Step 2: Once you ensure you have the latest version of YouTube running on your Android, open the app. Tap your profile picture at the top right corner and go to account settings. There you will see a new option “Turn on incognito.”

Step 3: Once enabled, the app will then show a message “When you turn off Incognito or become inactive, your activity from this session will be cleared and you’ll return to the account last used.”

Step 4: Search for any video you want. Once you are done watching them, the app will not show you the search history or watch activity. At the bottom, it shows a black bar with some text indicating incognito mode is active.

What happens when you enable incognito mode on YouTube

1. When the incognito mode is active, your profile picture at the top right corner would be replaced by a spy (hat-and-sunglasses) icon, which is similar to Google Chrome’s incognito mode.

2. Although you can still search for videos, all current and previous YouTube search history will cease to exist. Meaning, upon tapping the search bar, users get a message “Search history is paused while you’re incognito.”

3. The app will not let you see your subscriptions, messages or notifications in inbox and videos added to your library. But you can access videos on the Home as well as the Trending section of the app.

