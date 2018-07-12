How to watch Sacred Games web series online on Netflix for free

The 8-episode series is available to stream online for those with Netflix subscription. But even if you are not a Netflix subscriber yet, here is how to watch Sacred Games online on Netflix for free The 8-episode series is available to stream online for those with Netflix subscription. But even if you are not a Netflix subscriber yet, here is how to watch Sacred Games online on Netflix for free

Starring Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, India’s first Netflix-original series, Sacred Games, is doing the rounds on internet and social media. Based on Vikram Chandra’s book that goes by the same title and directed by Anurag Kashyap-Vikramaditya Motwane duo, Sacred Games is being loved and appreciated for its captivating storyline.

The 8-episode series is available to stream online for those with Netflix subscription. But even if you are not a Netflix subscriber yet, there is a way to watch Sacred Games on Netflix for free. Oh no, we absolutely do not promote piracy. This is 100% legal. If you are interested, here is everything you need to know:

How to watch Sacred Games on Netflix for free

Netflix offers a month-to-month subscription service and new users are eligible for 1-month free trial on the platform. Hence, if you cancel your subscription within the first (trial) month itself, Netflix will not charge you anything. However, do keep in mind that you are eligible for 1-month free trial only once per email address.

Once your email address is registered with Netflix, you cannot use the same email address again to create a new Netflix account. Here is the step-by-step procedural guide as follows:

Netflix offers a month-to-month subscription service and new users are eligible for 1-month free trial on the platform Netflix offers a month-to-month subscription service and new users are eligible for 1-month free trial on the platform

Step 1: Go to Netflix.com and tap the banner “Join Free For A Month.” Netflix offers users a total of three plans to choose from.

Step 2: Choose a plan wisely depending on your internet connectivity. For example, Ultra HD videos consume more data than basic and standard plans.

Step 3: You will be asked to create a Netflix account. Use your email address and password to log into to Netflix account from Android, iOS or desktop.

Also Read: The funniest Sacred Games memes on Twitter

Step 4: Enter your email address and password to login.

Step 5: You need to setup your payment by adding your debit/credit card details to your Netflix account. Add your debit/credit card details and hit the option “Start Membership.”

Step 6: Now, start watching Sacred Games on Netflix!

You need to setup your payment by adding your debit/credit card details to your Netflix account You need to setup your payment by adding your debit/credit card details to your Netflix account

Step 7: Once you are done watching the series and sampling a few more, make sure to cancel your subscription within a month of signing up so that you aren’t charged.

Note: Mind you, this is just a suggestion how you can watch the series for free. If you like the collection that Netflix offers (most of you would), you may continue the subscription.

How to stream Sacred Games on Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV stick

If you have Google Chromecast, you can stream Sacred Games on your TV from the Netflix mobile app. Setup Chromecast on your TV and install Netflix app on your smartphone. Log into your Netflix app. On the app, you will find an option to stream Netflix on your big screen using Chromecast.

If you are using Amazon Fire TV stick, life is even simpler. There is already a placeholder for Netflix app on the Fire TV stick. Just select that, install the app and log into your Netflix account that you setup earlier. Select the series and stream Sacred Games on your TV directly for free!

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd