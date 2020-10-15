RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch RCB vs KXIP Match live on your mobile, TV and more

RCB is being led by Virat Kohli and KXIP is being led by KL Rahul. (Image: IPL)

RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Indian Premier League (IPL) is one of the largest cricket tournaments that takes place in the world every year. The tournament is currently in its 13th season and today we will get to see its 31st match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and King’s XI Punjab (KXIP). RCB is being led by Virat Kohli and KXIP is being led by KL Rahul. The match is being held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Just like all other matches during this season, this match will also have no in-person attendance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss taking place half an hour before at 7 PM IST.

If interested here’s how you can watch the RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 match live on your smartphone TV and PC:

RCB vs KXIP, IPL 2020 live on Hotstar

Star Network has acquired the official rights to broadcast and distribute the IPL 2020 series matches live in India. The company will be broadcasting all the matches live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels. They will also stream all the matches live via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

To watch all of the matches, interested people can purchase a Disney+ Hotstar Premium priced at Rs 299 per month/at Rs 1,499 per year or Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription priced at Rs 399 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar is currently available on the web, Android, iOS and on Amazon Fire TV stick.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar VIP for free?

Reliance Jio and Airtel have both took out prepaid plans offering a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription to users for a year. These plans include Jio Rs 401, Jio Rs 499, Jio Rs 598, Jio Rs 777; Airtel Rs 401, Airtel Rs 448 and Airtel Rs 599.

How to watch IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar without a subscription

Once you get one of these recharges, your Disney+ Hotstar subscription will automatically be activated within 10 minutes. To access the content, you can open the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and login with your mobile number and OTP.

