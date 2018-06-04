Apple WWDC 2018 livestream: How to watch it live on VLC and Google Chrome

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote livestream for VLC for Android and desktop, in addition to Google Chrome browser is possible: Here is everything you need to know Apple WWDC 2018 keynote livestream for VLC for Android and desktop, in addition to Google Chrome browser is possible: Here is everything you need to know

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote will take place today 22:30 IST at San Jose McEnery Convention Center in California. The livestream of the keynote can be watched online on Apple devices like iPhone, iPad and Mac using Safari browser. Other than that, non-Apple users can livestream Apple WWDC 2018 keynote using Microsoft Edge browser. All you have to do is visit official Apple website where the company is hosting the livestream: http://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/. But in case you are looking for ways to watch the livestream of Apple WWDC 2018 keynote on Google Chrome, Android, Linux and Windows 10 devices, here is how you can do it:

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: How to watch the livestream on Android

One of the best ways to watch the livestream of Apple WWDC 2018 keynote on any non-Apple devices like Android, Linux and Windows 10 is using VLC media player. Here is our step-by-step guide on how you can do the same using VLC for Android:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for VLC media player. Download and install VLC on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Once the setup is done, open the VLC app on your Android phone.



Step 3: Tap on the hamburger menu on the top left corner > go to Stream.

Step 4: Enter network address: https://p-events-delivery.akamaized.net/18oijbasfvuhbfsdvoijhbsdfvljkb6/m3u8/hls_mvp.m3u8

Note: We will update this article as soon as we have the network address to watch the livestream of Apple WWDC 2018 keynote using VLC.

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: How to watch the livestream on Windows 10, Linux

You can also watch the livestream of Apple WWDC 2018 keynote on your Windows 10 or Linux desktop using VLC media player and Google Chrome browser. Here is what you need to know:

Step 1: Go to https://www.videolan.org/vlc/, download and install VLC media player for your Windows 10 or Linux laptop or desktop.

Step 2: Run VLC media player for your desktop and go to Media > Stream.



Step 3: Now, click on the Network tab and enter the network URL of Apple WWDC 2018 keynote livestream.

Step 4: Click on the option called Stream. Make sure you have entered the correct source URL. (https://p-events-delivery.akamaized.net/18oijbasfvuhbfsdvoijhbsdfvljkb6/m3u8/hls_mvp.m3u8) Click ‘Next.’

Step 5: Just follow all the on-screen instructions and click ‘Next’ a couple of times.



Step 6: Finally, click on the ‘Stream.’

Apple WWDC 2018 keynote: How to watch the livestream on Google Chrome

According to CultOfMac, Apple is likely to expand the livestream support for Google Chrome and Firefox. But in case that doesn’t happen, here is how you may watch the livestream on Google Chrome:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome and go to https://www.apple.com/apple-events/june-2018/.

Step 2: Use the keyboard combination Ctrl + Shift + i to access Developer Tools. Alternatively, you can also navigate to More tools > Developer tools. Just click on ‘more options’ at the top right corner.



Step 3: Select any of the Apple devices from the list. Refer to the screenshot.

Disclaimer: We have not been able to test this particular method ourselves as of publishing this story, unlike the one with VLC media player.

