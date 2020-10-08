How to watch Live TV on Amazon Fire TV Stick

The new update, bringing the live TV feature has started rolling out for all existing Fire TV and Fire TV Edition customers and the rollout will be complete over the next few weeks. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon has brought a new live TV feature for its Fire TV devices in India. The new feature will make it easier for customers to find and access live content from subscribed apps. It will also allow them to access the integrated channel guide for all of the subscribed apps.

Amazon has revealed that SonyLIV, Voot, Discovery+ and NextG TV are the first content providers to integrate their live TV experience onto Fire TV devices. Zee5 will also soon integrate all of its live TV channels on the platform. If you have a subscription to all of these apps, you will be able to access various live channels including Sony SAB HD, Colors HD, SET HD, Nick HD+, Dangal, DD National, News18 India, MTV Beats HD, SONY BBC Earth HD, Mastii TV Music, Discovery and very soon Zee TV, Zee Cinema and Zee News.

Here we will be taking a look at how you can integrate and watch live TV on your Fire TV stick:

* Subscribe to one of the above listed OTT platforms, which have a live TV service integrated into it.

* Download the OTT app onto the Fire TV Stick and log in via your credentials.

* All of the live TV channels will show up inside of the ‘Live’ tab and all of the live programmes running live on TV will show up inside of the ‘On Now’ row.

* After integration of the services, users can also use voice commands like “Alexa, Watch Colors HD” to put up a live TV channel.

* All of the live channels will also show up inside of the guide UI, with a separate tab given to them.

The new update, bringing the live TV feature has started rolling out for all existing Fire TV and Fire TV Edition customers and the rollout will be complete over the next few weeks. The ‘On Now’ row is already available to existing customers.

