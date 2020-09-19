How to watch IPL 2020 online

IPL 2020 begins today with a clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The Indian Premier League or IPL 2020 begins today with a clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). IPL this year has been delayed by several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In fact, the pandemic is also the reason behind the disappointment of cricket fans given they won’t be able to watch the IPL matches live from the stadium this year. IPL 2020 has been shifted out of the country, yet again the reason being Covid-19. All the IPL matches will be played in the United Arab Emirates instead of India this year.

As IPL 2020 begins today most people will enjoy the comfort of their couch and watch the matches with their family. Like every year, IPL has live broadcasting partnerships. For television broadcast, IPL has a collaboration with Star Sports like every year. As far as the digital platforms are concerned people will be able to watch all IPL matches this year on Disney+ Hotstar alongside a few other platforms.

How to watch Dream 11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar

This year is slightly different. To watch IPL matches on Disney+ Hotstar you will need to opt for a subscription plan. There is no free service this time. Disney+ Hotstar offers monthly and yearly subscription plans and users can opt for the one that makes more sense for them. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan for the whole year is priced at Rs 399. For credit card users there’s a promotional offer that lets them buy the same subscription at a lower price of Rs 365. The Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription includes Rs 299 monthly plan and Rs 1499 annual plan.

IPL 2020 matches will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. IPL 2020 matches will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

How to get Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free

There are few Reliance Jio and Airtel prepaid plans that offer complimentary service of Disney+ Hotstar. This means you will just need to recharge your number with those plans and get the Disney+ Hotstar subscription free of cost. The plans are: Rs 401 Jio plan, Rs 598 Jio plan, Rs 448 Airtel plan, and Rs 599 Airtel plan. Additionally, there are also plans offered by JioFibre that provide a complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Watch IPL 2020 on JioTV

Reliance Jio has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar to offer free complimentary service with select plans. The telecom operator has introduced new prepaid plans under the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777, respectively. Both plans come with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year in addition to other benefits.

Watch IPL 2020 on AirtelTV

Similar to Reliance Jio, Airtel’s Rs 401 plan also offers a free annual subscription to Disney+ Hotstar in addition to 30GB data for validity of 28 days. This is the only plan with which Airtel is offering Disney+ Hotstar subscription, unlike last year when most plans bundled free Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.