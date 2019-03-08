India vs Australia 3rd ODI Live Cricket Stream: Watch match live on your smartphone via Hotstar, Airtel TV and Reliance Jio TV apps

India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: India and Australia will go against each other for a third time in an ODI match during the Australia tour of India, 2019, today. India was able to win the last ODI match bringing the total score to 2-0. The Australia tour of India, 2019 consists of five matches in total.

The match is scheduled to take place on March 8 at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi. It will start at 1:30 pm IST, with the toss taking place at 1:00 pm IST. To recall, India recently lost to Australia by a score of 2-0, in a two-match T20I series, which was also a part of Australia tour of India, 2019.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI match live on Hotstar mobile app, website

The Star network gained official digital broadcasting and streaming rights all of the matches taking place under Australia tour of India, 2019 series. This means that the company will be streaming the India vs Australia third ODI match live on its premium video streaming service dubbed, Hotstar.

To watch the match live on Hotstar you need to have a Hotstar premium subscription. Hotstar premium subscriptions are available in three options – a base Rs 199 monthly plan, a yearly Rs 999 plan and a Rs 299 sports pack for 360 days.

To elaborate both the monthly and the yearly plans offer its users unlimited access to all of the platform’s content. The Sports pack provides users with unlimited access to all the sports events that the company streams on the platform.

Hotstar is available on both Android and iOS platforms. It can also be accessed on a desktop and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI match live on Jio TV mobile app

Reliance Jio will also be streaming the match live via its Jio TV app for Android, iOS, Web and KaiOS. Reliance Jio users don’t need to have the Hotstar app installed on the device they are trying to watch the match live online.

However, to watch the match live, Reliance Jio users will be required to have a Jio prime membership long with an active tariff plan. Reliance Jio Prime membership costs Rs 99 per year.

The company recently released an update for its Jio TV app that allows consumers to watch the matches live in full HD quality.

Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI match live on Airtel TV mobile app

Lastly, the match will also be streamed live on Airtel’s Airtel TV app, available for all active Airtel subscribers. The Airtel TV app is currently available for both iOS and Android users.

One thing that Airtel users need to keep in mind while viewing the match live is that they are required to have the Hotstar app pre-installed on the device they are trying to watch the match on.