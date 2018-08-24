How to watch Ghoul web series online on Netflix for free

How to watch Ghoul on Netflix for free: Here’s how you can watch Ghoul on Netflix for free, and yes, legally. If you are interested, here is everything you need to know How to watch Ghoul on Netflix for free: Here’s how you can watch Ghoul on Netflix for free, and yes, legally. If you are interested, here is everything you need to know

After enjoying the success of Sacred Games, Netflix is all set to woo Indians with its new series – Ghoul. Starring Radhika Apte and Manav Kaul and directed by Patrick Graham, Ghoul is an action horror web television mini-series. The 3-episode series is available for Netflix subscribers starting today (August 24, 2018).

But even if you are not a Netflix subscriber yet, there is a way to watch Ghoul on Netflix for free. A word of caution – we absolutely do not promote piracy. This is 100% legal. If you are interested, here is everything you need to know:

How to watch Netflix India Ghoul web series free online

Netflix offers a monthly subscription service and new users are eligible for a one month free trial on the platform. Yes, you have to provide your payment details but you won’t be charged till the end of the month. Hence, if you cancel your subscription within the first (trial) month itself, you won’t end up paying anything. However, do keep in mind that you are eligible for 1-month free trial only once per email address.

Choose a plan wisely depending on your internet connectivity. For example, Ultra HD videos consume more data than SD and HD videos available in basic and standard plans

Once your email address is registered with Netflix, you cannot use the same email address again to create a new Netflix account. Here is the step-by-step procedural guide as follows:

Step 1: Go to Netflix.com and tap the banner “Join Free For A Month.” Netflix offers users a total of three plans to choose from.

Step 2: Choose a plan wisely depending on your internet connectivity. For example, Ultra HD videos consume more data than SD and HD videos available in basic and standard plans.

Step 3: You will be asked to create a Netflix account. Use your email address and password to log into Netflix account from Android, iOS or desktop.

Step 4: Enter your email address and password to login.

Step 5: You need to setup your payment by adding your debit/credit card details to your Netflix account. Add your debit/credit card details and hit the option “Start Membership.”

Once you are done watching the series and sampling a few more, make sure to cancel your subscription within a month of signing up so that you aren't charged

Step 6: Now, start watching Ghoul on Netflix!

Step 7: Once you are done watching the series and sampling a few more, make sure to cancel your subscription within a month of signing up so that you aren’t charged.

Note: Mind you, this is just a suggestion for how you can watch the series for free. If you like the collection that Netflix offers (most of you would), you may continue the subscription.

How to stream Ghoul on Chromecast and Amazon Fire TV stick

If you have Google Chromecast, you can stream Ghoul on your TV from the Netflix mobile app. Setup Chromecast on your TV and install Netflix app on your smartphone. Log into your Netflix app. On the app, you will find an option to stream Netflix on your big screen using Chromecast.

If you are using Amazon Fire TV stick, life is even simpler. There is already a placeholder for Netflix app on the Fire TV stick. Just select that, install the app and log into your Netflix account that you setup earlier. Select the series and stream Ghoul on your TV directly for free!

