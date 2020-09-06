Here’s how to watch free movies and TV shows on Netflix

Netflix screenshot of laptop

Netflix is the world’s largest subscription streaming service despite its subscription fees being high when compared to other streaming apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and others. However, Netflix does offer a huge library of movies, TV shows, documentaries across different languages. In order to give potential customers a glimpse of what they would get if they subscribe, Netflix has introduced a new service where you can watch a few movies or watch the first episode of several popular TV shows.

You can simply type or copy this in your web browser to watch the free content offered by Netflix — https://www.netflix.com/in/watch-free.

Supported devices

This option is only available for Android smartphones, laptops, and desktops only. You can’t access this on iOS devices (iPhones and iPads). You can even access it on smart TVs but there is a catch. You will have to enter the website link in the browser to watch the content.

The screen you get when you try to enter the link on iOS devices The screen you get when you try to enter the link on iOS devices

One of the most popular TV shows on the list is Stranger Things. The first episode of the sci-fi TV series is enough to get you hooked which is surely the idea that Netflix had while giving this option to potential customers.

The free service is accessible on Amazon FireStick using a web browser The free service is accessible on Amazon FireStick using a web browser

Other shows and TV series available on the free service are — Grace and Frankie, Murder Mystery, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Bird Box, When they see ss, The Boss Baby Back in Business, Our Planet and Elite.

Currently, there are four monthly Netflix subscription plans available in India. The Rs 199 plan works on a single screen and you can watch the content only on your smartphone. The 499 plan lets you stream SD and HD contents on only one screen at a time whether its a PC, tablet, smartphone, or a smart TV. The Rs 649 plan lets you stream on two devices simultaneously whereas you have the option of streaming on four devices at one time with the Rs 799 plan.

