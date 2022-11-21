scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: How to stream LIVE matches on your iPhone and Android smartphone

Wondering when and where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022? Here's everything you need to know.

FIFA World Cup 2022, Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022, How to watch FIFA World Cup 2022The FIFA World Cup 2022 started on November 20. (Image Source: AP)

The opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicked off on Sunday, at Al Bayt Stadium in the capital, Doha. If you are in India and wondering how to tune in to live matches, there are plenty of streaming options available. Two matches, one between England and Iran and the other with Senegal and  Netherlands match are scheduled for this evening. 

Here’s how you can watch football tournaments LIVE on your iPhone, Android smartphone, iPad and PC through streaming apps.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 online? 

Jio Cinema and Jio TV

Users on the go can use the JioCinema app to watch matches for free on any device. They can also use the  JioTV app, which requires a Jio connection. However, to watch matches on JioTV, you will need to install the app and log in using your Jio phone number. Now, head over to the live channels section and you will be able to stream Sports18 or Sports18 HD.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup 2022: Top apps to track matches, players and more

My VI app, VI Movies and TV

Vodafone Idea customers can also use the My Vi app to tune in to live matches. Alternatively, you can use the VI Movies and TV app to stream football matches for free. One thing to keep in mind is that both apps require Vodafone Idea users to log in using their phone number and enter the corresponding OTP.

Tata Play

If you are a Tata Play (earlier Tata Sky) user and don’t have the option to watch the matches on TV, you can also use the Tata Play app on Android or iOS or use the website on a laptop or a desktop. However, you will need an active subscription to Sports18/Sports18 HD, which starts at Rs 14 per month.

Also Read |How to activate football channels on Tata Sky before the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 on your television?

While there are a lot of options to choose from, the best way to watch FIFA World Cup 2022 matches is via the official channel, which happens to be Sports18. If you have a high-definition TV, you should consider subscribing to Sports18 HD, which has an aspect ratio of 16:9.

Even though this might sound a little inconvenient for some, watching on TV is the best way since you will be unlikely to face any issues like lag or delay. In case you want to enjoy the matches in Hindi, MTV HD is the way to go.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 04:54:56 pm
