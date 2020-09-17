5 ways to watch Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Here are ways to watch Dream11 IPL 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

As our lives become quite monotonous and boring during this uncertain phase of lockdown and work from home, finally, Dream 11 IPL is all set to telecast from September 19 to further push the adrenaline rush and bring cheerfulness amid the slew of gloomy news. We bring you some of the affordable options to enjoy IPL starting with the clash of the titans between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the first day.

Rs 399 Disney + Hotstar VIP

The most promising plan is offered by Disney + Hotstar VIP at the price of just Rs 399 with an annual subscription to the app. It will provide a seamless experience of the IPL series along with offering blockbuster entertainment from Bollywood with Hotstart Special shows and the best of Hollywood movies. The subscription will surely provide a nice blend of entertainment and sports.

Rs 401 Jio recharge plan

Jio is providing yet another Rs 401 recharge plan to its customers where they can avail Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost with 3GB of high speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days.

Rs 598 Reliance Jio recharge plan

The annual subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP can also be activated with a Jio recharge plan of Rs 598, where the user will get a 2GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the duration of 56 days.

Rs 448 Airtel recharge plan

Airtel customers may also avail the facility of Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription through a recharge plan worth of Rs 448 along with 3GB of high-speed internet data per day with unlimited voice calls for 28 days.

Rs 599 Airtel recharge plan

Cricket fans also have the option of availing the annual subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP by an affordable recharge worth of Rs 599, where they will get 2GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for a total duration of 56 days.

Disney + Hotstar Annual Subscription plan

The hassle-free plan to stream Dream11 IPL 2020 is being provided by Disney + Hotstar itself through its annual subscription of Disney + Hotstar VIP or Disney+ Hotstar Premium along with new innovations like ‘Hotshots’, ‘Emoji Swarm’, ‘Duets’, along with the ‘WatchNPlay’.

