How to use YouTube’s Live Q and A feature to increase user engagement

Last month, YouTube introduced a major redesign for both its Android and iOS apps, bringing in several new features like pinch to zoom, video navigation and dedicated tabs for short videos and live streams. Now, the Google-owned video streaming platform has rolled out a new feature called ‘Live Q&A’ that lets creators expand their interaction with viewers. It can be used during both live streams as well as premieres. This is a handy feature since creators will be able to manage questions from the Live Control Room (LCR) itself.

The Live Q&A feature also makes it easy for creators to reply to a series of questions that the users want to ask. Also, the new feature will be visible alongside Live Polls thus helping increase user engagement.

How to start a Live Q&A session

To start a Live Q&A on YouTube, creators need to be either live streaming or premiering a video. When the premiere or live stream starts, click on the ‘+’ button that appears at the bottom of the screen.

Once done, you will be able to see the ‘Start Q&A’ option. When users start asking questions, they will show up in the chat window. If you want to answer a question, simply head over to the question list, select one to answer and it will be pinned to the top of the chat window.

Also Read | YouTube Shorts can soon be viewed on your TV screen

If you want to end your Live Q&A session, click on the ‘End Q&A’ banner that appears at the top of the chat and you are good to go. While YouTube will delete all unanswered questions, the Live Q&A session can be viewed via the ‘Chat Replay’ feature.

According to a Google support page, the questions which are submitted first will be at the top of the list and after 200 questions, the first ones will disappear.

The questions submitted via the feature are managed by the same system that helps you moderate the live chat, meaning any filters you use will apply to the questions as well.

Advertisement

While channel moderators will be unable to manage questions in the Q&A session, those with editor or manager roles will be able to view the questions list, select questions to answer and also remove them from the list.