How to use your iPhone camera as a magnifying glass

The iPhone has a secret feature that turns the device into a magnifying glass. Not many people are aware of the feature but it exists. Part of Apple’s accessibility features, the magnifier is useful for low-vision senior citizens who often struggle to read the newspaper or small labels at the grocery store.

Here’s how to turn your iPhone’s camera into a magnifying glass.

How to enable Magnifier

*To get the feature, go into Settings>General> Accessibility

*Tap “Accessibility.”

*Choose “Magnifier.”

*Tap the switch next to Magnifier.

*Tap the switch next to Auto-Brightness, in case you want Magnifier to adjust brightness and contrast depending on ambient light settings.

How to use Magnifier

Once done, tap the button on the right side of the phone three times to turn on the feature. In case you are using older models, press the home button to enable the magnifier.

The Magnifier feature works just like you would use the iPhone’s camera app. Point it at the text or object you want to magnify, and take a picture. Now drag the slider to adjust the magnification or tap the lock button to lock the focus in place. You can also use the filter button to apply various filters or turn on the flashlight in the Magnifier. There is also the option to freeze-frame and to zoom in and out on the image.

