Here is how to use AYUSH Ministry’s new Yoga Locator app

Ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21, the AYUSH Ministry launched an app that can help locate yoga events around the city. The Yoga Locator app also provides a list of Yoga training centres and instructors near your location.

The location-based app is available for the Android OS and it can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The app enables yoga instructors to register themselves and reach out to people who want to pursue a yoga course.

Yoga Locator: How to use the app

Yoga Locator uses your location to find yoga trainers, yoga centres and yoga events near you. All you need to do is to open the app and grant location access. The app will list all the registered yoga trainers and events in your city. Alternatively, you can manually enter the name of your city in the app.

The Yoga Locator shows three options on the home screen– I am a Yoga Trainer, We are a Yoga Centre, and Yoga Events. You can select one option as per your requirement. Upon entering a category, you will see a list with name, address, email and mobile number of the trainer/instructor/event organiser.

The user interface also shows a button in front of each address in the list. Tapping on this button will redirect you to Google Maps where you will see directions from your location to that address.

Under the “yoga events” category, you will also see the time of the event with an alarm icon in front of it. When you tap on it, it will let you add the event to your calendar.

As of now, there are a large number of test listings on the app under all three categories. If you are a yoga trainer or run a yoga centre, you can register on the app by providing your name/centre’s name, email ID, contact number and address.

#YogaLocator app to Promote Yoga to all beneficiaries (public, trainers, centers) and events all around the globe. Includes features like Searching of trainers, events and centers in your city. Download here: https://t.co/QM9Zoez1fG pic.twitter.com/tFxrjyQxr4 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 17, 2019

As per an official of the ministry, the Yoga Locator app is permanent. It will give information to people about yoga activities happening in their vicinity throughout the year, reported PTI.