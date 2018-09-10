How to use Xender to transfer files on Android, iPhone and desktop

Here’s how you can use Xender to transfer and share files easily on desktop, Android and iOS devices Here’s how you can use Xender to transfer and share files easily on desktop, Android and iOS devices

Xender is a cross-platform file transfer app that allows sharing files on mobile and desktop. While Bluetooth technology has improved with the new version having four times more range and better capacity, not every device equips the latest Bluetooth technology. Besides, it becomes cumbersome to transfer large files from device to another instantly.

In such case, Xender comes in handy to transfer a bunch of files without any mobile data usage. The app does not require a USB connection or PC software installation to share files. A user can create a private network and sync with the other device to transfer photos, apps, music etc. In case you haven’t tried the Xender file transfer app, here is how you can use it to share files instantly.

How to transfer and share files using Xender app on Android

1. First up, install the Xender app via Google Play Store.

2. The app once installed, tap on it and you will see a bunch of options, for instance, apps, music, photos videos etc.

3. Select the files that you want to share it and then tap the Send button that you will see below the screen.

4. The user on the other end will have to press the ‘Receive’ option and enable Location access as well.

5. A new interface will pop up on your phone with a QR code

6. Allow for scanning the QR code and the files will then be transferred to the other device.

How to use Xender app to transfer files on Android and iPhone

1. Open Xender app on the Android device and tap on the Send button you will see at the bottom left corner.

2. The button once tapped, a “Connect to iPhone” option will pop-up on the screen showing the ‘AndroidShare Wi-Fi network’ and password to enable connection with the iPhone.

3. The Android device will create a virtual network and the following will be shown on the iPhone’s Wi-Fi settings.

4. To enable connection, the iOS user will have to go to the Settings menu, select Wi-Fi and then tap on the same in the ‘Choose a network’ option.

5. Following this the iOS user will have to select the Android Wi-Fi network, enter the password and tap on the Connect button.

6. The devices will then be connected and you can share your files to the recipient.

How to transfer files from Android to PC using Xender app

1. To transfer files from your Android device to PC, open the app on the phone and the Xender site on your desktop.

2. Tap the icon that you will see at the top left corner in your phone.

3. A few options will pop up on the screen, select the More option that you will see below ‘Share to WhatsApp’.

4. Tap on the ‘Connect to PC’ button.

You can easily transfer your files from the Android device to desktop via Xender Web You can easily transfer your files from the Android device to desktop via Xender Web

5. You will be asked to scan the QR code, which you will see on the Xender desktop site.

6. All the files on your phone will show up on the desktop.

7. You can select files accordingly an upload them on your desktop.

