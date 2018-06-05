How to use UTS app to purchase Mumbai local train e-tickets without standing in a queue

UTS app can book suburban tickets between various routes across the country. For example, UTS also covers Chennai suburban stations, New Delhi to Palwal section and more. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty) UTS app can book suburban tickets between various routes across the country. For example, UTS also covers Chennai suburban stations, New Delhi to Palwal section and more. (Source: Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Standing in queues during the rush hour at any Mumbai suburban railway stations can be frustrating for commuters. Being someone who travels from Dombivli, which also happens to be the most crowded railway station on Central Railway, I completely understand how annoying it is to stand in a queue to purchase a ticket, and sometimes miss a few trains due to that. In order to get rid of such situations, I recently came across an interesting mobile app called UTS that makes it easier to purchase Mumbai local train tickets without standing in a queue.

Not just Mumbai, the app can book suburban tickets between various routes across the country. For example, UTS also covers Chennai suburban stations, New Delhi to Palwal section and more. Here is how you can book tickets using UTS app and everything else you need to know about it. But first, you should know what UTS app is all about and how to get started with it:

What is UTS app?

Developed in-house by Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), UTS is a free mobile app that allows users to book paperless journey/season/platform tickets for select railways stations. UTS app is available to download for Android, iOS and Windows Phone users. Suburban tickets can be booked and accessed within the app itself. So, passengers don’t need to travel with printed tickets. It also lets users book tickets and get a printed ticket later using EVM machines at the railway stations. More on that later.

How to get started with UTS app

Getting started with UTS is easy. All you need to do is go to Play Store or App Store to download UTS app for your Android or iOS device. Since I am an Android user, I had to go to the Google Play Store to download UTS app on my phone. But it is more or less the same for everyone including those using iPhone. So here is a step-by-step procedure you need to follow:

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and search for UTS. Download and install UTS app on your phone. First-time users need to sign up. Open the app and tap ‘Sign up.’ Enter your basic details like mobile number, name, gender and date of birth.

Step 2: Based on your GPS location, UTS app will fetch nearest railway station. Select an ID card from the list. You can choose from a government issued card, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, driving license, passport and more.

Step 3: Enter ID card number for your prefered ID card type. Accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Tap ‘Generate OTP.’ You will receive an SMS. You will need to enter OTP manually in case UTS fails to fetch it automatically.

Step 4: Select default train type, payment type and class. You can choose from an ordinary train to an AC train. Supported payment types are wallet and debit/credit card, net banking and UPI. UTS app can remember these settings.

Step 5: On the next screen, you will be asked to choose default ticket type (single journey or return), number of adults (between 0 to 4) and number of children (between 0 to 4). Again, UTS will remember these setting while booking tickets.

Step 6: You can add up to five routes as favourites for a quick booking. If you want, you can choose to skip this step, unlike all other steps we discussed above. UTS will then generate your password over SMS.

How to book paperless tickets using UTS app

Booking a paperless ticket has its own advantages. For example, you don’t have to stand in EVM queues to get a printed ticket on your own and of course, you can always save some paper. However, you need to be careful about a few things that are really important while booking paperless tickets using UTS app. First things first, UTS app traces your phone’s location using GPS. So make sure to keep it turned on. Your source railway station should be under 2 kilometres from your location. You also need to be at least 20-25 meters away from railway stations premises while booking the ticket.

Step 1: Go to UTS app and log in using your mobile number and password. Tap quick booking in case you have your favourite routes saved. Or else, tap the option called ‘Normal booking.’ Tap ‘Book and travel paperless.’ Assuming your source railway station is under 2 kilometres from your GPS location, enter the details.

Step 2: UTS will show an alert saying “This is a GPS enabled route. Your GPS location will be checked. Kindly stand away from Railway station/track.” Tap ‘Go.’ Furthermore, you get an option to book using QR code placed at your source railway station. Tap ‘No’ for this demonstration.

Step 3: Select number and type of passengers, ticket type, train type, class and payment type. Select payment type and the UTS app will then show your ticket summary and total fare, which in my case was Rs 15.

Step 4: Tap ‘Book Ticket.’ UTS will then search for your location. If you meet all the required criteria for booking a paperless ticket, UTS will redirect you to a payment gateway. Select your prefered payment gateway and make the payment. You can decide if you want to mark the route as your favourite.

Step 5: Go to app’s main screen > Show ticket. You can find your ticket. Make sure that you commence your journey within 1 hour of purchasing your ticket.

