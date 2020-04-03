Dos and don’ts: How to use Twitter effectively amid COVID-19 crisis Dos and don’ts: How to use Twitter effectively amid COVID-19 crisis

The Indian government is urging the citizens to not trust rumours flooding the internet and check only for authentic websites to get the latest updates on COVID-19. Due to the coronavirus pandemic tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, among others are trying their best, taking measures to prevent the spread of misinformation on their respective platforms.

Most people look up to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to get information regarding the pandemic. To inform users with authentic coronavirus updates Twitter has added tabs such as ‘Coronavirus: Latest news and updates’ and ‘Coronavirus Tweets from Indian authorities’ at the top of all profiles in the country.

Here are some tips that will help you find credible information and communicate effectively on Twitter at the difficult COVID-19 crisis times.

—Check who you follow: You must follow only the trusted sources and make use of the dedicated COVID-19 search prompt to access content from credible sources. You can simply turn on notifications for the relevant and official accounts. In India some of the credible Twitter accounts are Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (@MoHFW), @WHO @PMO.

—Dedicated COVID-19 page: Twitter has come up with a dedicated bilingual events page for latest facts around COVID-19 from verified sources. The social media giant is urging users to refer to the page. Indian users can see this page on the top of their timeline. The timeline also lets users track developments around the latest social distancing and healthcare information.

—Use hashtags: Use relevant hashtags in your Tweets to be able to join in the larger conversations. For instance, to follow Tweets on India’s efforts and actions to combat the virus, #IndiaFightsCorona is hashtag used on the platform.

— Tweet only verified information: Ensure to tweet, retweet and engage with content responsibly. Twitter is asking users to first check the source of information they want to tweet it out. Make sure you don’t misinform or be misinformed by sharing unverified messages or screenshots unless they have originated or been verified from an authoritative source.

—Report profiles spreading rumours: If you see a Tweet that you think is spreading rumors and myths about COVID-19, or is simply in violation of Twitter Rules, you can report it. To report a Tweet, click the dropdown menu at the top of the Tweet.

—Customize timeline: Given the massive circulation of content on the platform at this time of the crises it’s a good idea to customize your news feed by unfollowing and blocking accounts from being able to follow you.

—Mute hashtags: You can also mute accounts, words, conversations, phrases, usernames, emojis, or hashtags that you do not wish to engage with.

—Create list: You can also create a Twitter List of accounts to follow. Viewing a List timeline will show you a stream of Tweets from only the accounts on that List.

—Disable DMs: You can disable direct messages, and filter your notifications so random people don’t disturb you with unnecessary and unverified messages.

