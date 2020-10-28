Here’s how to use Truecaller’s call reason feature

The Call Reason feature will allow you to add the purpose of the call on your original Caller ID feature and will depict that on the recipient’s headset while calling and along with that it will also be visible even if the recipient misses the call. (Image: Truecaller)

Truecaller has rolled out a few nifty features to make the platform more engaging for users. Among many, the company has introduced a new Call reason feature, which is quite similar to Google’s Verified Calls. Truecaller is one of the most widely used apps for caller-identification, call-blocking, flash-messaging, and call-recording. People use the app to access a caller’s information before answering an unknown call.

But, even after seeing the name of the caller, some people refuse to answer unknown calls. There is a possibility that the caller could be a delivery person, an HR, or someone else, and missing that call could be a loss for you. This is the very reason why Truecaller has introduced the Call reason feature. With this, users will get to know why an individual is calling you.

Now, you might argue that how will Truecaller know what the individual wants to talk about. The company has basically added a feature in its app, where you can add reasons as to why you are calling a particular individual. Do note that the feature is only available for Android users. Additionally, you won’t be able to check the reason if you miss the call. Read on to know more about how you can enable the Call reason feature.

How to enable Truecaller ‘Call reason’ feature

Step 1: Open the Truecaller app and visit the settings section.

Step 2: Tap on General and enable the “Call Reason” feature.

Step 3: Tap on it and add call reasons. You only get to add three reasons, which you can change anytime you want.

Step 4: After enabling the feature, you are all set. Once you initiate a call, the reason will be displayed over Call Alerts and Caller ID. You are also allowed to edit the call reason after you press the calling button. After drafting the message, you need to tap on Done and then the receiver will get a call with your message on the screen. It should be noted that the call reason feature will only be displayed to you before a call if the other person’s phone has that feature.

