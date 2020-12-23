How to use the new Snap Camera Christmas filters on Zoom calls

Snap's new AR lenses can be used with third-party video conferencing tools like Zoom, Hangouts, Skype and more. (Photo: Snap)

Snap Camera allow users to try out their favourite AR filters on Snapchat with other third-party video conferencing tools like Zoom. While these may not be the most appropriate filters for your next office meeting, they can add some fun to the more informal meetings and Zoom Christmas parties. To make things more exciting, Snap Camera recently added some Christmas themed filters to the tool. Check out how to use Snap Camera filters on Zoom in a few easy steps below.

How to use Snap Camera filters on Zoom

Step 1:



First, you will need Snap Camera and Zoom installed on your desktop or laptop. If you’re reading this tutorial, you likely have Zoom already set up on your system. Head over to the Snap Camera website and set it up too.

Step 2:

Open Snap Camera and you’ll see a live preview of your camera output on the top half of the window. On the bottom are filters you can try out. Double click on any of the filters to activate them in real-time. Once you see the filter in action in your live preview in Snap Camera, you’re ready to take it to Zoom.

Select your Snap Camera filter of choice that you want to use with Zoom. (Photo: Indian Express)

Step 3:



Head over to Zoom and either start your own meeting or join an existing one. Once you’re in, hit the upward arrow next to your video on/off toggle button. Here, you should find an option to switch from your default webcam to Snap Camera as your video input feed. Choose this option, and Snap Camera will now act as a middle-man between your webcam and your Zoom meeting.

Toggle the default camera input in Zoom. (Photo: Indian Express)

Step 4:

Your lens should now be activated within Zoom. You can quickly switch between various Snap Camera filters by heading over to Snap Camera and clicking on a new filter. Use the search bar in Snap Camera to search for the filters you want.

You can club together Snap Camera Filters with Zoom video filters to create your own custom filters. (Photo: Indian Express)

Bonus:



If you’re really in the festive spirit, you can even club the Snap Camera filters with Zoom’s own virtual backgrounds and filters. To do this, click on the arrow next to the video On/Off toggle in Zoom and select your virtual background/video filter while keeping Snap Camera as your video input. Now you can mix and match various elements to create your own custom filter.

Remember, you can always switch back to your regular camera without the filters by switching back to your default webcam input using the arrow next to the video On/Off toggle in Zoom. Now that you know how to make the full use of filters, enjoy your Christmas Zoom parties to your heart’s content while staying safe at home.

