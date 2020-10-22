How to use Apple’s new Translate app offline

Apple Translate currently supports 12 languages. These include Arabic, Chinese, English (US), English (UK), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. (Representational Image)

Apple with iOS 14 brought in a much-awaited feature called Translate with which it aims to take on Google Translate. Apple’s new Translate app apart from performing the usual language translations also comes with features like conversation mode, support for multiple languages and more. Here we are going to take a look at everything you can do inside of the new Translate app.

Apple Translate: How to translate?

Translate text

* Open the Translate app and select the two languages by tapping the boxes at the top.

* Start typing in the desired language that you want to translate from.

* After you have written the text, you can tap ‘Go’ to show the translated text.

Translate speech

* Open the app and select the languages by tapping the boxes at the top.

* Then tap on the microphone button located under the text field and start speaking. You can speak in any of the two languages that you have selected.

* Once done take a pause and the app will show the translated text on your screen.

* You can also tap the play button to play the translation out loud.

Apple Translate: Conversation mode

The conversation mode allows you to translate conversations while they happen. To enable this from the app you need to follow the given steps:

* Open the Translate app and select the languages by tapping the boxes at the top.

* Rotate your phone into the landscape orientation.

* Now tap the microphone button and start talking.

* The app will keep on automatically translating as when the conversation has a break.

How many languages does Apple Translate support?

Apple Translate currently supports 12 languages. These include Arabic, Chinese, English (US), English (UK), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish. The company will be adding support for other languages as time passes.

The app lets users also download these languages offline to keep handy at all times.

