How to use split screen mode on your Android smartphone

There are times when you want to run two (or more) applications at the same time on your smartphone. Instead of jumping back and forth between apps, Android has a built-in split-screen mode that lets you view two apps side-by-side on your screen. The split-screen mode comes in handy when you searching for a product on Amazon while checking email or watching a YouTube video while searching for an address on Google Maps. In case, you ever wanted to run two apps simultaneously on your phone, how to activate split-screen and how to deactivate it.

How to use Spit screen on your Android smartphone

Before you run apps at the same time on your device, keep in mind that not all apps can be run in split-screen mode. Apps like Chrome and YouTube does support split-screen mode, while mobile games and Facebook Messenger don’t support it.

# From your home screen, go to the Apps menu and select any app of your choice.

#Once you figure out the app you wish to use in split-screen, tap and hold on that app to open a menu. You will see a list of options in the dropdown menu, click on Split Screen.

Android added a split-screen mode for smartphones back in 2016. Android added a split-screen mode for smartphones back in 2016.

#Your first app will be displayed at the top of the screen. Now choose the second app you would like use in split-screen mode at the bottom of the screen.

Once the split-screen mode is enabled, you will notice that the two apps are separated by the black line. Just slide it up or down to resize the apps.

It’s also important to note that split-screen mode doesn’t work with all apps. It’s also important to note that split-screen mode doesn’t work with all apps.

How to turn off Split screen on your Android smartphone

While the split-screen mode or multi-window comes handly, you would not want to use it all the time. There is a way to turn off the split-screen mode on your device. The best way to end the split-screen window is by long-tapping the middle black bar dividing the two screens. This method will automatically close the secondary app at the bottom of the screen.

