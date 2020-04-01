How to use one WhatsApp account in two phones at the same time 

How to use one WhatsApp account on two phones How to use one WhatsApp account on two phones

WhatsApp is currently working on multiple device support feature for Android. The latest beta update for Android users confirmed that the multi-device feature is in the last stage of development. This hints that the feature could be available for all users very soon. Just as all WhatsApp features this one should also come to Android users first followed by iOS.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform is yet to reveal when the feature will be available. But in case you can’t wait for the feature to be available officially and need to use one WhatsApp account in two phones right now, there’s a way out. For this, you will need to download a third-party application from Google Play store called Whatscan Pro.

Notably, the Whatscan Pro is available only on the Play store. So this trick will not work if your primary as well as, the secondary device is an iPhone. You will be able to apply the trick if both are Android phones or at least one is so you can download the app.

READ: WhatsApp will introduce these two interesting features for all users very soon

Before explaining the trick you must note that the Whatscan Pro app contains lots of Ads given it is free to download.

How to use one WhatsApp account on two phones

1) If you use two phones and want to use one WhatsApp account on both the devices first download the Whatscan Pro app on your secondary phone. Ensure to connect the phone to a stable Wi-Fi connection.

2) Open the app click on Start Now option. You might have been wait for the next page to open because of Ads.

3) The app will then take you to a page with several options. Click on Whatscan option right.

WhatsApp trick: Here’s how you can use one WhatsApp account on two phones. WhatsApp trick: Here’s how you can use one WhatsApp account on two phones.

4) On clicking the option it will take you to a page that looks exactly like WhatsApp Web page with a QR code.

5) Now that your primary phone and head over to the WhatsApp Web option on the Settings menu.

6) Open it and place it over the secondary Android phone to scan the QR code.

READ: Here’s how you can read deleted WhatsApp messages

7) After scanning your WhatsApp account will open on the second phone as well and you will be able to use it.

However, it must be noted that the account of the second phone will look as if it is opened on a browser and not an app.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd