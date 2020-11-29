How to setup and use Intercom on HomePod and iPhone: A step-by-step guide

The HomePod next to the HomePod Mini. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)

When Apple recently launched the $99 HomePod Mini, many thought it would be an ordinary smart speaker. As it turned out, Apple’s most-affordable smart speaker is a little dynamite with big ambitions. While the HomePod Mini is praised for its audio quality, it’s the Intercom feature that really helps the small Siri-enabled speaker catch to the Amazon Echo and Nest Home.

In a way, the HomePod Mini acts as an intercom that makes it possible to send a message to other family messages who also have Apple devices, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. It’s useful if you want to tell your family members when the dinner is ready, or it’s time to gather in front of the house before you leave for a party. We really liked the Intercom feature for the HomePod Mini, which is also available on the regular HomePod.

In this guide, we will tell you how to set up the new Intercom feature on the HomePod Mini or HomePod.

The Basics

Before you use HomePod’s Intercom feature, make sure you must update your iOS devices or HomePod to ios 14.2. The Intercom feature also works with Apple Watch, and to activate the feature, just update the watch to WatchOS 7.1 or later. The newly announced Intercom feature also works with AirPods and CarPlay. Unfortunately, there is no way to use the Intercom feature with Apple TV or Mac.



How to set up Intercom on HomePods

Once you update your iOS devices to iOS 14.2, it’s time to set up the Intercom feature in the HomePod app.

1.) Launch the HomePod app on your iPhone or iPad.

2.) Tap on the House icon in the upper left corner.

3.) Tap on “Home Settings”

4.) Scroll down to “Intercom” and tap it.

5.) Tap on “Intercom.

After setting up Intercom on HomePods, you can add a family member to give access to the home. This can be done by going to the Home settings screen and tapping on “Invite People.”



How to send an intercom message

The best way to send an intercom message is with your voice by saying “Hey Siri, tell everyone, lunch is ready.”

Note: Intercom messages can be sent to the HomePods through a Home app using Siri on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and CarPlay.

To send an intercom message, just activate Siri on your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, CarPlay or AirPods and then say “Intercom” and send your message. For instance, you want to tell everyone in your house that dinner is ready and will be served on the terrace, just say “Intercom, dinner is ready” and the message dinner is ready” will be broadcast to all the HomePods in the home.

To use Intercom, go to the Home app for iPhone and iPad and tap on the small waveform in the upper left corner to record a message. And if you want to use the HomePod to send a message to other HomePods or Apple devices in your house, just activate “Siri” and say “Intercom” and then send a message.



Bonus tip

How to use your HomePod as a speakerphone

The HomePod isn’t just for listening to music. It can also be used to place and receive phone calls, transforming the HomePod into a speakerphone.

There are two ways of making and receiving calls on the HomePod and HomePod Mini. The first option is to say “Hey Siri, call dad” and start speaking to your father. The second option is to transfer calls to HomePod or HomePod Mini. Here’s how to do it.

1.) When you are on a call, tap on the Audio icon.

2.)Tap the name of your HomePod speaker.

3.) The audio icon will switch to a HomePod or HomePod Mini.

The HomePod works as a speakerphone with a number of apps besides the official Phone app baked into iOS. Here are some of the phone apps that can use the HomePod to take calls: FaceTime, WhatsApp, Skype and Viber.

