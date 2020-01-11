How to use Instagram’s new SlowMo, Echo and Duo features for Boomerang videos

The new trim feature lets users trim and adjust the length of Boomerang videos on Instagram. (Image: Bloomberg) The new trim feature lets users trim and adjust the length of Boomerang videos on Instagram. (Image: Bloomberg)

Instagram has pushed a new update for its app bringing three new options to share Boomerang Stories. These include SlowMo, Echo and Duo. The update also brings a feature that allows users to trim the length of Boomerang Stories.

All of these new features are available in the Boomerang composer inside of the Instagram Stories cameras.

How to use these new features in the Instagram app

* Open the Story camera inside of the Instagram app and then swipe to the Boomerang setting located inside of the carousel in the bottom bar.

* Start recording and then tap on the infinity symbol on the top to access these new effects.

With the SlowMo filter, users can slow down their Boomerang Videos to half of there original speed. With the Echo filter, users can create a double vision effect and the Duo filter allows users to speed up and slow down Boomerang videos, while at the same time adding a texturized effect.

The new trim feature lets users trim and adjust the length of Boomerang videos.

In other news, Instagram recently launched a new ‘Layout’ feature, which allows users to include multiple photos in a single story. To make use of this feature users need to open the Stories camera and look for the ‘Layout’ option in the carousel in the bottom bar. They then need to start combining photos. When finished, they need to post it just like a normal Story.

