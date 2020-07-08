How to use Instagram Reels and create TikTok style videos

Reels will be available for users in India starting 7:30PM IST. Reels will be available for users in India starting 7:30PM IST.

Facebook has been testing Instagram Reels in a few countries including Brazil, Germany, and France. The feature now arrives in India. This is the best time to bring Reels to the country as the government put a ban on TikTok and demand for short video platform has spiked.

With TikTok banned in India, homegrown short video apps such as Roposo, Mitron, Chingari, Sharechat, and others are gaining wide popularity and millions of users every day. Facebook will also use this golden opportunity to attract 200 million TikTok users to Reels.

Reels isn’t a separate app like TikTok but just an option integrated inside the Instagram application. This means millions of Instagram users in India will likely have the opportunity to try the feature.

How to use or create Instagram Reels

*To check whether you have received the update head over to Google Play store and App store and check if a new update is available. If yes, connect the phone to WiFi and install the update.

*After successfully updating the app open the Instagram camera.

*Reels option will be available right next to Boomerang, Superzoom, hands-free, and layout.

*Click on Reels and select audio from the Instagram Music library. Facebook has partnered with prominent music labels to provide a vast collection of songs to users so they can create interesting Reels.

*Similar to TikTok, Reels also come with an option to record original voice besides lipsyncing.

*Reels also let users add AR effects and provide options like Timer, Speed to edit videos as required before sharing. Reels also let users re-record a video and even delete it if needed.

*After creating their Reel, users can choose to share it with either their followers or everyone on Instagram. Reels can be shared to Feed as well as Explore so everyone on Instagram can view it.

Users with a Public Instagram account will be able to share Reels on Explore. This will build a better chance for the Reel to be seen and discovered by the wider Instagram community. Private account holders will be able to share Reel to Feed with followers or as Stories or DM.

