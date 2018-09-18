How to use Google Play Family Library in India and everything else you need to know about it

Google Play Family Library feature now in India: We help you understand the basic idea behind Google Play Family Library feature and tell you everything else you need to know about it. Google Play Family Library feature now in India: We help you understand the basic idea behind Google Play Family Library feature and tell you everything else you need to know about it.

We often pay for games, apps, books, TV shows and movies on Google Play Store. But we never share those with anyone, rather we have no option to do so in the first place. Well, this is going to change pretty soon as Google seems to have started rolling out Google Play Family Library feature in India. Some of us here at indianexpress.com have received this feature already. So, you may have so many questions in mind as to what is Google Play Family Library all about? How soon can we sign up for it? In this article, we help you understand the basic idea behind Google Play Family Library feature and tell you everything else you need to know about it.

What is Google Play Family Library?

In a nutshell, Google Play Family Library is similar to Airtel’s Family plans where one postpaid plan is shared with multiple users in the family to save on expenses. The only difference here being we have to deal with apps, books, TV shows, games and movies that we pay for on Google Play Store. Once you purchase these things, they can be shared with up to five members. But hey, there are certain limitations to this as well. You can’t share free apps or in-app purchases with anyone else.

For example, PUBG Mobile offers in-app purchases to buy different outfits. In short, you can’t share those add-ons with a member of your family group even if he or she is into PUBG. So, Google Play Family Library feature will not be helpful in that case. But let’s say you are paying for certain games or apps on the Play Store itself, for example, Pocketcast or GTA Vice City, you can share it with up to five members. The same thing applies to movies, books and TV show purchases.

How to sign up for Google Play Family Library in India?

Step 1: Open the Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the hamburger menu on the top left corner.

Step 3: Navigate to Account > Family > Sign up for Family Library.

Step 4: Tap Sign up and follow the on-screen instructions.

Step 5: Set up a family payment method.

Once you are done with the initial procedure, you can start adding up to five members while you remain as the owner of your account. You can still control and monitor account purchases made by other members in your group. If you want to share your books, movies and apps with your members, go to the respective apps (Play Store, Play Books or Play Movies & TV) > Tap the hamburger menu at the top left corner > My apps & games > Installed > Tap a purchased content you want to share > On the content’s details page, switch “Family Library” to on. And you are good to go.

If you want to stop sharing the content, you can remove it simply by switching “Family Library” to off on the content’s details page.

