How to update your smartphone to Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie operating system: Here is how you can update your eligible Android device to the latest version of Google's Android operating system.

As you all must be knowing by now, Android Pie is available for download for a limited number of devices. Hence, ensure that you have a compatible device to run the latest version of the Android operating system. Ever since Google made its rollout official a few weeks ago, the Android 9.0 Pie update is available for download on Google’s Pixel lineup. To know more about Android Pie features, you can check our previous story.

List of phones that will receive Android Pie update

The existing Pixel lineup is comprised of Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Google’s next iteration of the Pixel lineup is due this year, but that’s a story for some other day. Right now, apart from the Pixel lineup, Android 9.0 Pie beta is available for certain partnered devices such as Essential Phone, Sony Xperia XZ2 / XZ2 Premium, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, Nokia 7 Plus, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21 and OnePlus 6.

Things to do before you update your phone to Android Pie

Before you get started with the procedure of updating your phone to Android 9.0 Pie software, make sure to backup all your existing data. For example, make sure to maintain a backup of your photos, contacts and important documents either offline or on Google Drive cloud storage. Do remember that since you are going to deal with the beta release, some functions may not run smoothly. Hence, proceed at your own risk.

How to update your phone to Android Pie

First up, navigate to https://www.google.com/android/beta to see if you have any eligible devices associated with your Google account. Make sure you log into your Google account beforehand. If you have a compatible device associated with your Google account, it will appear on the same page itself. The procedure to update your phone to Android Pie differs from device to device depending on the brand. But as far as Google’s own Pixel lineup is concerned, things are not too difficult.

Devices falling under Google’s Pixel lineup shall receive the on-air notification from Android beta program that System update available. In case that doesn’t happen for some reason, go to Settings and manually check if your device has received a new update. Follow the on-screen instructions and agree to download and install the update. For most Android phones, this is the common procedure to update to Android 9.0 operating system with some minor variations here and there.

