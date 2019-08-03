How to turn off Siri from your Apple iPhone, MacBooks

Apple has come under intense criticism from its users and privacy observers ever since the news about the technology giant paying contractors to hear accidental Siri recordings as part of its internal process called “grading” came out earlier this week.

To control the damage, the iPhone maker recently said that it has suspended the said internal program. Apple said that the suspension was being done to protect user privacy, something which it has often touted to be superior in, when compared to key rivals such as Google and Amazon.

Now, what happens to the voice recordings in the Apple servers? It is a little bit confusing but we try to simplify it and also provide you the step-by-step method of how to do disable Siri on your iPhone.

Step 1: Go to the Settings, then scroll down and click on Siri & Search.

Step 2: Click to turn off the ways to activate Siri. There are two ways in this, one is Listen for “Hey Siri” and the other one is Press Side Button for Siri. Turn off both of them. Once you do this, you’ll be prompted to turn off Dictation to delete your data from Apple servers. This will also turn off Siri for your Apple Watch.

Step 3: To turn off Dictation, click on Settings, then go to General and click on Keyboards. Now after this, click to turn off Enable Dictation. On clicking this, you’ll be told that the dictation will be turned off on Apple Watch as well.

To disable Siri on your MacBooks and Mac, simply go to System Preferences click on Siri option and uncheck Enable Siri option at the bottom.

Now according to Apple’s policies, the voice recordings of the users are saved for a period of six months so that the AI recognition system can utilise them for understanding the user’s voice better. After completion of six months, another copy is saved, without its identifier, to be used by Apple for improving and developing Siri for up to two years.

The policy statement also states that a small subset of recordings, transcripts, and associated data without identifiers may continue to be used by Apple for improvements and quality assurance of Siri even beyond two years of time.

In a statement to Bloomberg, Apple has said, “We are committed to delivering a great Siri experience while protecting user privacy. While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally. Additionally, as part of a future software update, users will have the ability to choose to participate in grading.”

At the moment there is no clarity as to whether previous recordings in the Apple servers can be deleted by the users individually or not. The company though has promised more access to users in the future updates.