How to turn off autocorrect on your Android smartphone or tablet

The stock keyboard experience on Android devices comes with the autocorrect feature which when enabled, automatically checks what you are typing and corrects the same.

While the feature may be useful for some, it can also be a hindrance at times. When the autocorrect option is enabled, it can make it extremely difficult to type, as it can completely alter the word that you are looking to note down.

In such cases, disabling the feature is a good idea, as it gives us more control on what we are typing.

In case you are using the native Android Gboard and want to disable the autocorrect feature, you can achieve the same by following a few simple steps.

How to turn off autocorrect in Android

The autocorrect feature, found on Gboard, can be easily enabled or disabled by following a few simple steps (Image source: Screenshots) The autocorrect feature, found on Gboard, can be easily enabled or disabled by following a few simple steps (Image source: Screenshots)

1. Go to settings on your Android phone or tablet

2. Tap on the Languages and Input option which may be hidden in a menu called “System” or “General Management.”

3. Select the virtual keyboard option

4. Next you will be able to view a list of your installed keyboards. Tap on Gboard which is the default Android keyboard.

While the feature may be useful for some, it can also be a hindrance at times (Image source: Screenshots)

While the feature may be useful for some, it can also be a hindrance at times (Image source: Screenshots) While the feature may be useful for some, it can also be a hindrance at times (Image source: Screenshots)

5. The settings menu for the native Android keyboard should open up. Tap on the Text correction option

6. Slide off the toggle next to Auto-correction.

It is important to note that if you are using some other keyboard app on Android, the steps for enabling and disabling the autocorrect feature may vary a little.