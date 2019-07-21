How to remove annoying advertisements from Xiaomi phones running MIUI 10

Xiaomi is known for its budget smartphones that offer high specifications at attractive prices but it is also known for its advertisement and push notifications that come along with it. The pre-loaded apps in the phone not only show advertisements while running, but also send promotional messages via notifications.

Under the settings of each of these apps, the “recommendations” are turned on, which is basically Xiaomi’s name for advertisement. Fortunately, Xiaomi has kept the option to turn off these recommendations but the process is quite frustrating as there is not a master switch to turn all of it in an instant.

You have to go to each of the apps showing “recommendations” and turn them off one by one. Follow this guide to turn off these push notifications and in-app advertisement in the latest MIUI 10 skin from Xioami.

Turn off msa and personalised ads in MIUI 10

Before starting to disable the advertisement in the MIUI 10, first of all, connect your phone to the internet and go to Settings > Additional Settings > Authorization & revocation. Now turn off the “msa“. You will have to wait for 10 seconds before you can tap Revoke.

The revoke option does not turn off easily. When we tried to turn it off, the system showed an error at least four-five times but it was turned off eventually. Now go back and tap on Privacy (Settings > Additional Settings > Privacy) and go to “Ad services” and turn this off. Now you need to go to each system app, find “recommendations” and turn them off.

Turn off advertisement in File Manager in MIUI 10

*Open Mi File Manager

*Tap the hamburger icon on the top-left and go to About

*Turn off Recommendations

Turn off advertisements in Mi Cleaner in MIUI 10

*Open the MIUI Cleaner app

*Tap the brush icon on the top right corner

*Tap the gear icon and turn off the recommendations on the next screen

Turn off advertisement in Mi Music app in MIUI 10

*Open the Mi Music app

*Tap on the hamburger icon on the top left corner

*Tap on Settings > Advanced Settings

*Find “Receive recommendations” at the bottom part and turn it off

Turn off advertisement in Mi Video app in MIUI 10

*Open the Mi Video app

*Tap on the hamburger icon on the top left corner

*Tap on Settings

*Turn off “Online recommendations” and “Push notifications”

Turn off advertisement in Security

*Go to Settings > System app settings > Security

*Turn off recommendations

Turn off advertisement in Mi Browser

*Open the Browser

*Go to Settings > Privacy & security

*Turn off recommendations

Also, go to Advanced and tap on “Set start page“. Now enter any URL you would like to visit when you choose to open the Mi Browser app. It will remove the default start page which shows promotional content.

Turn off advertisement in Folders in MIUI 10

If you have made app folders ion your phone, you will need to turn off “recommendations” for all these folders. Tap the name of the folder the same way you tap to rename it. You will see a tab for Promoted apps, turn this off.

If you happen to have installed an app that is showing you unwanted spammy notifications, as a bonus tip, we are letting you inform how to shut it up. Go to Settings > Notifications & status bar > App notifications. You will see all the apps with a switch before them to turn off notifications.