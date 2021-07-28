How to turn into a cartoon character for your next Zoom call with the Snap Camera

The cartoon character filter is all the rage on social media. Users have been using the filter to transform themselves along with friends and family members in 3D, animated cartoon characters that look straight out of a DreamWorks or Pixar movie.

The filter can capture a range of emotions from a smile to astonishment in real-time. Now, Snapchat’s desktop counterpart, the Snap Camera tool allows you to bring the filter to your video conferencing tools as well, including Zoom. Here’s how to do it in a few, easy steps.

Step 1: Get the Snap Camera app

Users will first need to download and install the Snap Camera app on their desktop or laptop. You will require Windows 10 or macOS 10.13 or later to use the tool, which will again need access to your microphone and camera to function properly.

Step 2: Download and try out the filter in Snap Camera

Once the app is set up, you will need to find the new cartoon filter and apply it. You should find it right on the main screen among the filters below the screen towards the right. Check the image below. If you see yourself turning into an animated character in real-time, you’re good.

Users will have to first find and apply the filter on Snap Camera. (Express Photo) Users will have to first find and apply the filter on Snap Camera. (Express Photo)

Step 3: Make Snap Camera your default camera input in Zoom

Once your filter is set up, you will need to make the Snap camera tool your default input feed for Zoom. To do this, users will have to head in to Zoom settings and find the camera input option as shown in the image below. This setting is also where you can disable this or any other Snap filters altogether in the future.

Select Snap camera as the default camera input in Zoom. (Express Photo) Select Snap camera as the default camera input in Zoom. (Express Photo)

You can also use the settings here like virtual background and video filters together with the Snap Camera filter video output to add more effects if you want.

Once you have selected the Snap Camera input, you should see yourself with the Snap filter inside Zoom’s preview viewfinder. Now, when you create a new meeting or join an existing one, you will be visible as your Pixar avatar. To turn the effect off during an ongoing meeting, users can simply choose the arrow next to the ‘Stop Video’ button and in the subsequent options switch to their webcam output directly.